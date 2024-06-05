Televisión
Hijo del actor William Levy escapó de Miami tras el divorcio de sus padres

El joven de 18 años se tomó unas vacaciones después de la polémica separación de William y Ely.

    William Levy junto a su hijo Christopher( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @christopherlevy )
El hijo de William Levy y la presentadora Ely Gutiérrez, se escapó de su hogar después de que sus padres anunciaron su separación. Christopher Levy fue visto en su viaje a Mexico junto a su novia Ivy Puente.

Los jóvenes aparecen en una fotografía, abrazados debajo de unas luces en forma de triángulo, la cual fue compartida por Puente en su Instagram, junto a la frase "la vida contigo".

Christopher Levy junto a su novia
Christopher Levy junto a su novia ( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @ivy.puente )

La presentadora no tardó en reaccionar a la publicación, respondiendo que los ama a ambos, mostrando su felicidad por la pareja juvenil.

El pasado 9 de abril, los padres de Christopher oficializaron su separación, las razones estuvieron envueltas en rumores de que el actor habría cometido una infidelidad.

Esta ruptura causó que hasta los propios hijos tomen bandos por sus padres, a lo que la hija menor de Levy y Gutiérrez estaba a favor de su madre, mientras que el joven de 18 años apoyaba a su papá.

Hasta ahora la pareja no quiso contar sobre las verdaderas razones, que hubo detrás de su decisión al terminar.

Hijos de William Levy y la presentadora Ely Gutiérrez.
Hijos de William Levy y la presentadora Ely Gutiérrez. ( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @christopherlevy )
