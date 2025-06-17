Televisión
17 jun 2025 , 10:20

¡La Dra. Yang se convierte en doctora de verdad! Sandra Oh de Grey's Anatomy recibe doctorado honorario

Esta actriz recibió un doctorado honoris causa y emocionó a los graduados de 2025 con un emotivo discurso crecimiento personal.

   
Kenneth Triviño
Sandra Oh, conocida mundialmente por su icónico papel como la Dra. Cristina Yang en Grey’s Anatomy, finalmente se convirtió en doctora de verdad —al menos honorariamente— este lunes 16 de junio, al recibir un doctorado honoris causa por Dartmouth College, ¡La misma institución en la que el personaje de Meredith Grey se egresó!

Sandra Oh celebrando su doctorado junto a los estudiantes.
Sandra Oh celebrando su doctorado junto a los estudiantes. ( RRSS )

Según el portal del Dartmouth College, la actriz coreano-canadiense recibió un doctorado en artes por su contribución al desarrollo del teatro y las artes escénicas.

Luciendo toga y birrete, Oh de 53 años dió un emotivo y divertido discurso, en el que felicitaba a los graduados por alcanzar esta meta tan importante. Luego, con su característico sentido del humor, confesó:

“Nunca asistí a la universidad. Solo he interpretado personajes que sí lo hicieron. Así que gracias por ayudarme a cumplir el sueño de mis padres de que obtuviera un título. ¡Y nada menos que un doctorado!”

De la misma manera, la ahora doctora Oh reconoció que fue Shonda Rhimes, su antigua jefa en Grey’s Anatomy y también exalumna de Dartmouth, quien la alentó a aceptar este desafío.

“Cuando Shonda me propuso dar este discurso, pensé: ‘Qué honor. Qué privilegio’. Pero luego también pensé: ‘Absolutamente no’. El miedo apareció, como siempre lo hace con los grandes retos”

Aunque Sandra ha dejado atrás Grey’s Anatomy —y asegura que ya no ve repeticiones de la serie—, su personaje y su legado siguen muy presentes en la cultura popular.

Y ahora, con un título honorífico bajo el brazo, puede decir con toda propiedad: la Dra. Cristina Yang se convirtió en doctora de verdad.

