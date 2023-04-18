Televisión
Así fue la llegada del cuerpo de Álex El León Paredes a la morgue

Las cámaras de Los Hackers estuvieron presentes en Milagro, cantón donde asesinaron al ex chico reality. Familiares y amigos se encontraban conmocionados y totalmente afectados.

El asesinato del ex chico reality Álex El León Paredes, la tarde del lunes 17 de abril conmocionó a todos los ecuatorianos que seguían la carrera del tricampeón.

Leonardo Quezada, Lazito, reportó desde las afueras de la morgue de Milagro. Aproximadamente a las 11 de la noche, ya se había realizado la autopsia y el féretro estaba listo para poder trasladarlo.

Dalton Zúñiga, amigo de Álex durante seis años, estuvo presente en las afueras de la morgue y comentó que al enterarse de la noticia no pudo contener sus lágrimas porque El León era una gran persona con quien mantuvo una estrecha amistad.

Casi a la media noche entraron el féretro a la morgue, donde reposará el cuerpo de Paredes. Fans, amigos y familiares se encontraban hasta esa hora aún impactados con la trágica noticia.

Paredes había sufrido un ataque el año pasado, específicamente en noviembre del 2022. Sucedió en Durán, a plena luz del día. El deportista se dirigía hasta su auto en la mañana aquel miércoles hasta que dispararon varias veces en su contra, él logro escapar.

