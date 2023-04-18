Así fue la llegada del cuerpo de Álex El León Paredes a la morgue

El asesinato del ex chico reality <a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/matan-a-alex-paredes-ex-chico-reality-dentro-de-su-gimnasio-en-milagro-GH4955181>Álex <i>El León</i></a><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/matan-a-alex-paredes-ex-chico-reality-dentro-de-su-gimnasio-en-milagro-GH4955181> Paredes</a>, la tarde del lunes 17 de abril conmocionó a todos los ecuatorianos que seguían la carrera del tricampeón. <a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/leonardo-quezada>Leonardo Quezada</a>, <i>Lazito</i>, reportó desde <a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/television/mafer-perez-fue-captada-con-el-hombre-que-habria-conquistado-su-corazon-CH4955466></a>