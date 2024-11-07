Música
07 nov 2024 , 11:38

Rosalía se une como voluntaria para ayudar a los afectados por la DANA

La cantante fue vista repartiendo comida en Pueblo Nuevo de la Corona, Valencia.

   
    Rosalía descargando productos de primera necesidad para los afectados por la DANA.( X @MOTOMAMITOUR )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
La cantante catalana Rosalía fue vista en Valencia colaborando con un grupo de voluntarios que brinda asistencia a los afectados por la DANA, Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos, que ha causado fuertes inundaciones y graves daños en España.

Según informó la televisión española, Rosalía participa en labores de descarga de alimentos, productos de primera necesidad y equipos de limpieza, en colaboración con la ONG World Central Kitchen, dirigida por el chef José Andrés.

Este jueves, imágenes de Rosalía junto al chef José Andrés se han viralizado, aunque la cantante no ha realizado ninguna declaración o publicación oficial sobre su participación en las labores de ayuda.

La semana pasada, Rosalía ya había manifestado su preocupación por los afectados mediante sus redes sociales, donde pidió apoyo para las víctimas de las inundaciones en Valencia, que han dejado numerosos heridos y pérdidas materiales.

De acuerdo con un artículo de El Diario, World Central Kitchen lleva una semana trabajando en la zona cero de Valencia y ha distribuido más de 150 000 comidas, en colaboración con chefs, voluntarios y artistas como Rosalía, que muestran su solidaridad con las familias afectadas.

De acuerdo con datos de la Agencia EFE, entre 45 000 y 50 000 personas se han desplazado en la zona más afectada de Valencia, donde la ayuda continúa llegando de la mano de organizaciones y voluntarios comprometidos.

