18 dic 2024 , 09:21

Raphael se recupera y está bien tras sufrir episodio cerebrovascular

El representante y familiares de Raphael dicen que el cantante se está bien después de sufrir episodio cerebrovascular

   
    El cantante Raphael, que ha sido ingresado este martes en un centro hospitalario madrileño tras sufrir un episodio cerebrovascular mientras participaba en el espacio de TVE 'La Revuelta'. ( EFE )
Redacción y EFE
El cantante Raphael fue ingresado ayer por la tarde en el Hospital Clínico de Madrid tras sufrir un episodio cerebrovascular durante la grabación del especial de Navidad del programa La Revuelta, de TVE.

El suceso ocurrió a las 19:30 horas, cuando Raphael, de 80 años, comenzó a sentirse mal mientras se encontraba en el Teatro Príncipe de Gran Vía. Los servicios de emergencias atendieron al cantante y lo trasladaron al hospital con pronóstico reservado. No obstante, según las mismas fuentes, el artista entró en la ambulancia por su propio pie.

A pesar de la preocupación inicial, desde la oficina de representación del artista se han mostrado optimistas respecto a su recuperación.

"Raphael ha pasado la noche en el hospital, tranquilo, consciente y acompañado de sus hijos", afirmaron fuentes del entorno familiar del cantante.

Durante la mañana de este miércoles, la esposa de Raphael, Natalia Figueroa, y su nieta Manuela acudieron al hospital para visitarlo. Por su parte, su hijo Manuel aseguró que todo estaba bien.

Las pruebas médicas continuarán hoy para asegurar que el cantante se recupere pronto y pueda regresar pronto a su vida normal.

