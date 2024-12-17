Política
17 dic 2024

Lenín Moreno y la indirecta a Rafael Correa por el documental Influjo Psíquico que se estrenará en Netflix

En el documental, Rafael Correa contará su versión por la sentencia que tiene en el caso Sobornos

   
    Composición de imágenes entre los expresidentes Lenín Moreno y Rafael Correa.

propia


Juan Pinchao
Sin mencionar su nombre, el expresidente Lenín Moreno cuestionó con un trino en X (ante Twitter) a Rafael Correa por el documental Influjo Psíquico que, según aseguró la Revolución Ciudadana, se estrenará en la plataforma de streaming Netflix.

Moreno dijo que producir ese tipo de contenido está entre los USD 2 y 3 millones.

Lo sabe porque aseguró que cuando era mandatario recibió la visita del vicepresidente de Netflix, quien le ofreció hacer un documental sobre la Misión Manuela Espejo, que estaba enfocada en las personas con discapacidad.

LEA: Rafael Correa y Jorge Glas, declarados no elegibles para ingresar a Estados Unidos, mantienen pendientes procesos judiciales en Ecuador

Publicación en X de Lenín Moreno.
Publicación en X de Lenín Moreno. ( Captura )

Dicha persona, agregó, le manifestó que la producción del filme tiene el millonario valor mencionado, por lo que desistió.

"Ahora me entero de que un expresidente va a estrenar un film político en Netflix. Me imagino que debe haber trabajado mucho, durante este tiempo, para conseguir esa cantidad", expresó.

LEA: Rafael Correa afirma que existe "maldad humana" tras conocer que EE. UU. le prohibió la entrada junto a Jorge Glas

Correa responde

El exmandatario Rafael Correa no tardó en responder en la misma red social X. "El documental ni siquiera es 'mío'. Es la misma productora que hizo documental de Petro. Se nota nerviosismo de este pillo y querer pensar que todos somos como él", escribió.

LEA: Noboa responde a críticas de Correa y ofrece enviarle copia de su sentencia por corrupción

Publicación en X de Rafael Correa.
Publicación en X de Rafael Correa. ( Captura )

'Influjo Psíquico'

El pasado 10 de agosto de 2024, la Revolución Ciudadana, durante su convención en Guayaquil, anunció que el documental Influjo Psíquico se estrenará en Netflix.

El protagonista es Rafael Correa, quien contará su versión por la sentencia que tiene en el caso Sobornos, investigación en la que fue sentenciado a ocho años de cárcel por el delito de cohecho.

Se prevé que el contenido se estrene a principios de 2025.

