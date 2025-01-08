Qué le pasó a Hawái, la historia real detrás del nuevo éxito de Bad Bunny

El nuevo álbum de Bad Bunny , Debí Tirar Más Fotos, causó un gran impacto a sus millones de seguidores alrededor del mundo . La sorpresa ha sido agridulce, ya que mientras danzamos con canciones que gozan de géneros bailables, y no necesariamente del urbano, pistas como QUÉ LE PASÓ A HAWAII, nos dan un golpe de realidad que nos obliga a sentarnos, y ha tocado el corazón de incontables latinoamericanos.

Pese a que se conoce que DTMF es una oda a Puerto Rico, lugar natal del fenómeno musical, la historia detrás de la pista es la misma de muchos hispanos alrededor del mundo. En LQLPH Benito Ocasio pide, entre líneas y a sus compatriotas, que no abandonen la isla que los vio nacer debido a la gentrificación que se sufre en la actualidad.

Bad Bunny estrena nueva canción y deja pistas sobre su próximo álbum

"Quieren quitarme el río y también la playa. Quieren el barrio mío y que abuelita se vaya, No, no suelte' la bandera ni olvide' el lelolai, Que no quiero que hagan contigo lo que le pasó a Hawái", dice parte de la canción que hace alusión a más de un término puertorriqueño, como lelolai, un canto de origen campesino, o jíbaro, ciudadanos agricultores, habitantes de zonas montañosas, que han sido desplazados de sus tierras.