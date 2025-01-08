Música
Qué le pasó a Hawái, la historia real detrás del nuevo éxito de Bad Bunny

Miles de videos con la pista musical, parte del nuevo álbum del cantante, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, se difunden en redes. Su significado es más de lo que muchos piensan.

   
    Imagen de archivo de la bandera de Hawaii (derecha), Bad Bunny (en medio) y la bandera de Puerto Rico (izquierda), en referencia al reciente álbum de Benito Ocasio Martínez, DTmF.( COMPOSICIÓN / ÁLVARO CHIRIBOGA )
El nuevo álbum de Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, causó un gran impacto a sus millones de seguidores alrededor del mundo. La sorpresa ha sido agridulce, ya que mientras danzamos con canciones que gozan de géneros bailables, y no necesariamente del urbano, pistas como QUÉ LE PASÓ A HAWAII, nos dan un golpe de realidad que nos obliga a sentarnos, y ha tocado el corazón de incontables latinoamericanos.

Pese a que se conoce que DTMF es una oda a Puerto Rico, lugar natal del fenómeno musical, la historia detrás de la pista es la misma de muchos hispanos alrededor del mundo. En LQLPH Benito Ocasio pide, entre líneas y a sus compatriotas, que no abandonen la isla que los vio nacer debido a la gentrificación que se sufre en la actualidad.

"Quieren quitarme el río y también la playa. Quieren el barrio mío y que abuelita se vaya, No, no suelte' la bandera ni olvide' el lelolai, Que no quiero que hagan contigo lo que le pasó a Hawái", dice parte de la canción que hace alusión a más de un término puertorriqueño, como lelolai, un canto de origen campesino, o jíbaro, ciudadanos agricultores, habitantes de zonas montañosas, que han sido desplazados de sus tierras.

"Se oye al jíbaro llorando, otro más que se marchó. No quería irse pa' Orlando, perro el corrupto lo echó"

¿Qué le pasó a Hawái en realidad?

En 1891 murió el rey de la isla, rica en diversidad y paisajes naturales, ahí fue cuando su hermana, Lili'uokalani I, asumió el trono. Años posteriores empezó una guerra de intereses impulsada por comerciantes estadounidenses, generando crisis políticas y a la vez económicas, situación que generó que el reino se vea amenazado.

La reina fue derrocada en 1985 por parte de colonos blancos (anexionados por Estados Unidos) que arribaron a la isla para convertirla en una fuente de ingresos. A la monarca la amenazaron con matar a seis de sus más fervientes partidarios que habían reunido a un pequeño ejército para defender su puesto, ellos aguardaban para ser ejecutados por traición.

Imagen de archivo de Lili'uokalani I.
Imagen de archivo de Lili'uokalani I. ( RRS )

"Por mí misma, habría preferido la muerte antes que firmarlo" -el documento que le quitaría el mando- escribió en su autobiografía: "Piensa en mi posición... el torrente de sangre listo para fluir a menos que fuera detenido por mi pluma".

Tras la derrota, las islas se llenaron de europeos y empresarios norteamericanos, mismos que compraron tierras para plantaciones de azúcar. Esos negocios necesitaban gran cantidad de trabajadores, que en su mayoría eran pagados con salarios escasos. En 1874, la isla produjo cantidades absurdas de azúcar (25 millones de libras), estas fueron directo al país norteamericano.

De poco en poco Hawái terminó en manos de todos, menos de sus nativos, la Constitución de la Bayoneta hizo que los trabajadores asiáticos o los ciudadanos de bajos ingresos -o que no contaban con propiedades- no voten. Así fue como tres de cada cuatro nativos ya no tenían derecho a sufragar, se convirtieron en una minoría en su lugar natal, dándole liderazgo a los conocidos como plantadores blancos, quienes se autodenominaron la Liga Hawaiana.

Imagen referencial de Hawái.
Imagen referencial de Hawái. ( RRS )
"Aquí nadie quiso irse, y quien se fue, sueña con volver (...) Si algún día me tocara, qué mucho me va a doler (...) Otra jíbara luchando, una que no se dejó. No quería irse tampoco y en la isla se quedó. Y no se sabe hasta cuándo..."

En más de una ocasión, Benito Ocasio ha mostrado su compromiso con mostrar la realidad de Puerto Rico y lo que sufre en la actualidad, gentrificación pura y dura por parte de quien él llama "extranjeros ricos" que se mudan a la isla, mientras los boricuas son obligados a desplazarse a otras zonas debido a la crisis económica, política y social que enfrentan.

“Política e históricamente, no saben nada de Puerto Rico, ni les interesa saberlo”, dijo el artista en una entrevista a Time. “Ni siquiera saben que los puertorriqueños de la isla ni siquiera votan por el presidente, pero sí saben que pueden ir a la isla a evadir impuestos legalmente. Eso es algo que me chocó”, expresó, con la esperanza de que a través de la música y el arte, Puerto Rico deje de convertirse en una zona adaptada a todos, menos a sus propios ciudadanos.

Aquel es el caso no solo de la isla, sino de diversos países de Latinoamérica que enfrentan crisis similares, mismas que en diversos casos nos obligan a decir adiós a nuestro lugar de origen, en búsqueda de un estilo de vida sin dolor y carencias en sus entrañas.

