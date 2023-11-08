Videojuegos
08 nov 2023 , 13:30

Rockstar Games mostrará el trailer del próximo Grand Theft Auto (GTA) en diciembre

Europapress

Los fans de los videojuegos esperan que se trate del Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games ha confirmado que próximamente habrá un nuevo título de la franquicia Grand Theft Auto, cuyo primer trailer compartirá en diciembre, coincidiendo con el 25 aniversario del estudio de videojuegos.

La desarrolladora y editora de videojuegos Rockstar Games celebra en diciembre 25 años desde su fundación, tiempo en el que ha lanzado sagas populares como Red Dead, Max Payne, Midnight Club y Grand Theft Auto.

Esta última franquicia se ampliará próximamente con un nuevo título, cuyo tráiler se mostrará por primera vez a principios de diciembre, como ha confirmado Rockstar Games en una nota de prensa.

Se trataría previsiblemente de Grand Theft Auto 6.

