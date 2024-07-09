Cine
09 jul 2024 , 16:11

La película de Shrek 5 está confirmada, DreamWorks tiene fecha de estreno

La espera desde el 2010 por Shrek terminó, y los rumores se deshacen para convertirse en una realidad.

  • La película de Shrek 5 está confirmada, DreamWorks tiene fecha de estreno
    Imagen de archivo de Shrek.( RRSS )
Fuente:
Video
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El ogro más querido de muchas generaciones está de vuelta, DreamWorks Animation ha confirmado oficialmente que Shrek 5 está en proceso de creación y llegará a los cines el 1 de julio de 2026.

El final alternativo de la película de los Minions que cambió en China

Esta noticia es música para los oídos de los seguidores de la franquicia, quienes han estado esperando ansiosamente una nueva entrega desde el estreno de Shrek 4 en 2010.

Afortunadamente, la espera ha terminado, y podremos disfrutar de las nuevas aventuras de Shrek, Fiona y Burro en un par de años.

La película F1 con Brad Pitt, una de las más costosas, ya tiene fecha de estreno

Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz y Eddie Murphy volverán a prestar sus voces a los personajes principales, lo que garantiza la dosis de humor y diversión que caracteriza a la saga, de hecho, aquello es una de las armas secretas de DreamWorks para su esperado éxito, las voces originales.

Si bien la trama aún se mantiene en secreto, podemos esperar que Shrek 5 se desarrolle en el reino de Muy Muy Lejano y explore nuevas historias y desafíos para nuestros queridos personajes.

Temas
Entretenimiento
películas
actor
película animada
Pixar
streaming
Shrek
Entretenimiento Internacional
Noticias
Recomendadas