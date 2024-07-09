Cine
09 jul 2024 , 10:00

¿Se viene la secuela de El Diablo Viste a la Moda? La película ya estaría en desarrollo

La icónica película de 2006 regresará con su segunda parte después de casi dos décadas.

    Foto de archivo de Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep y Emily Blunt en una de las escenas de El Diablo Viste a la Moda.( Internet X )
Desde el estreno de la película El Diablo Viste a la Moda, protagonizada por Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway y Emily Blunt, se convirtió en un icono. La cinta tuvo gran impacto, por lo que muchos esperaban una secuela, algo que estaría en desarrollo.

Fuentes cercanas de Disney, confirmaron al medio Deadline que la guionista original de la película, Aline Brosh McKenna, estaría preparando un nuevo guion. Además, aseguraron que están en conversaciones con el director David Frenkel, quien dirigió El Diablo Viste a la Moda en 2006.

Lo que aún no se confirma es quien será parte del elenco, pero muchos usuarios ansían el regreso de las tres actrices, quienes dieron vida a sus personajes en el largometraje. Lo que pone en duda la interpretación de Andy Sachs por Hathaway, surgió por una entrevista para E!, donde la actriz mencionó que no cree en la continuación de la historia.

Foto de archivo de Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway y Emily Blunt en El Diablo Viste a la Moda.
Foto de archivo de Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway y Emily Blunt en El Diablo Viste a la Moda. ( Internet X )

Tampoco se conoce cuando será la fecha de estreno, ya que el proyecto está recién empezando. Así lo confirmó Wendy Finnerman quien fue parte de la producción de la primera parte.

Los fanáticos se sorprendieron con la noticia, también reaccionaron con emoción por la próxima secuela de la película: "Soy sumamente feliz, ¿saben?", escribió una usuaria en X.

Según Vogue México, al no contar con una sinopsis, dado que el guion aún está en cero. La secuela podría tratar del declive que Miranda Priestly tendrá en su revista Runway, enfrentándose al imperio que construirá Andy o también conocida como Emily.

Meryl Streep como Miranda Priestly en El Diablo Viste a la Moda
Meryl Streep como Miranda Priestly en El Diablo Viste a la Moda ( Internet X )
