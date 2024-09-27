Cine
27 sep 2024 , 08:27

Muere a los 89 años la venerada actriz británica Maggie Smith

En un comunicado, sus hijos Toby Stephens y Chris Larkin precisaron que su madre "falleció pacíficamente" en el hospital.

   
    La actriz británica Maggie Smith.( ANDY RAIN / EFE )
EFE
EFE
La actriz británica Maggie Smith, conocida por sus papeles en las películas de Harry Potter y la serie Downton Abbey, entre otras, ha muerto a los 89 años, informó este viernes su familia.

En un comunicado, sus hijos Toby Stephens y Chris Larkin precisaron que su madre "falleció pacíficamente" en el hospital en la mañana de este viernes.

"Con gran tristeza tenemos que anunciar la muerte de la dama Maggie Smith", escribieron sus dos hijos, refiriéndose a ella por el título de "Dame" que recibió de la reina Isabel II en 1990 y que es el equivalente femenino del de "Sir".

"Falleció pacíficamente en el hospital a primera hora de esta mañana, viernes 27 de septiembre. Era una persona muy reservada y sus amigos y familiares la acompañaron en el final. Deja dos hijos y cinco nietos cariñosos que están destrozados por la pérdida de su extraordinaria madre y abuela", señalaron en la nota.

"Nos gustaría aprovechar esta oportunidad para agradecer su atención y generosidad durante sus últimos días al maravilloso personal del Hospital Chelsea y Westminster" del oeste de Londres, agregaron.

"Les agradecemos a todos sus amables mensajes y su apoyo y les pedimos que respeten nuestra privacidad", afirmaron en la nota.

Nacida en 1934 en el este de Londres, Smith fue una leyenda del cine y el teatro británicos, así como también la televisión, y ganó dos Oscar durante su carrera, por 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' en 1970 y 'California Suite' en 1979.

Durante su larga trayectoria de más de seis décadas, que empezó en 1952, la actriz demostró su versatilidad en numerosos papeles muy variados y fue conocida especialmente por su gracia para la comedia.

En los últimos años, se hizo famosa entre una audiencia más joven con su papel de Minerva McGonagall en la saga cinematográfica del mago Harry Potter, un personaje que la escritora JK Rowling quiso que interpretara ella.

