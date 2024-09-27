Muere a los 89 años la venerada actriz británica Maggie Smith

La actriz británica <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/la-profesora-mcgonagall-de-80-anos-modelo-de-una-marca-espanola-HD6225900>Maggie Smith</a></b>, conocida por sus papeles en las películas de<b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/Harry-Potter> Harry Potter </a></b>y la serie <b>Downton Abbey,</b> entre otras, ha muerto a los 89 años, informó este viernes su familia. <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/hermione-granger-cumple-anos-bruja-cambio-historia-universo-harry-potter-ID8027684>Lea:</a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/2024-08-01-actriz-harry-potter-miriam-margolyes-enfermedad-impide-caminar-GD7775945></a></b> <i><b></b></i> <i><b></b></i> <i><b></b></i> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/harry-potter-vuelve-esto-se-sabe-del-nuevo-pacto-entre-j-k-rowling-y-warner-bros-AN4843552></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/el-emotivo-mensaje-que-dejo-robbie-coltrane-el-actor-que-interpreto-a-hagrid-en-harry-potter-que-se-volvio-viral-tras-su-muerte-HB3399238></a></b>