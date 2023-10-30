Así fue la llamada de los socorristas de Matthew Perry al hallarlo muerto en el jacuzzi de su residencia

La inesperada<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/television/matthew-perry-preocupantes-publicaciones-instagram-antes-muerte-YX6231760 target=_blank> muerte del actor</a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/chandler-bing-mathew-perryserie-friends-murio-28-octubre-EH6229327 target=_blank>Matthew Perry </a>ha dejado varias incógnitas. A raíz de las<b> investigaciones sobre su deceso</b> ha salido a la luz una llamada al 911 pidiendo ayuda realizada por el asistente <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/television/matthew-perry-la-vida-en-fotos-del-famoso-actor-de-friends-CH6229657 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b>