30 oct 2023 , 15:39

Así fue la llamada de los socorristas de Matthew Perry al hallarlo muerto en el jacuzzi de su residencia

Redacción

Minutos antes, la alerta del asistente del actor fue lo que hizo que el equipo de emergencia acudiera a la escena.

    Matthew Perry, actor reconocido por interpretar a Matthew Perry en la sitcom "Friends".( Redes sociales )
Fuente:
Video

La inesperada muerte del actor Matthew Perry ha dejado varias incógnitas. A raíz de las investigaciones sobre su deceso ha salido a la luz una llamada al 911 pidiendo ayuda realizada por el asistente del actor.

Matthew Perry: la vida en fotos del famoso actor de Friends

La llamada tiene una duración de 15 segundos, la misma en la que el asistente reportó un paro cardiaco, además, se logra escuchar a un socorrista respondiendo a la emergencia.

Confuso y muy asustado, el trabajador llamó a emergencias y avisó a los familiares del actor, puesto que este no presentaba ningún tipo de señal vital y no respondía ante los estímulos. Según han publicado diversos medios de Estados Unidos, el asistente avisó primero a emergencias que su jefe había sufrido un paro cardíaco y no estaba respirando.

@didyoucatchthis Matthew Perry, 911 Call Made From His Home. (Audio) #movietok #foryou #trending #friendstvshow ♬ original sound - Did You Catch This?

"Agente 23. Rescate 23. Esto es en respuesta al ahogamiento en curso”, respondió uno de los socorristas al retratar el fallecimiento como un ahogo.

El forense del condado de Los Ángeles catalogó la muerte del actor de "Friends" como "deferred" o pendiente, es decir, aún no se tienen las pruebas necesarias para determinar la causa de muerte, ya que aún no cuentan con el informe toxicológico, el cual puede demorar en culminar hasta en 8 semanas.

Chandler Bing de la serie Friends murió este 28 de octubre

A pesar de que en la casa del intérprete de Chandler Bing no se encontraron drogas, el intérprete experimentó una profunda batalla en contra de la adicción, incluyendo el alcohol y el cigarrillo, lo que hizo que adquiera varios problemas de salud.

Irónicamente, Perry, una semana antes, subió una foto a su Instagram en donde se lo podía observar dentro de su piscina, mismo lugar donde sería encontrado muerto unos días después.

"Oh, ¿así que el agua tibia dando vueltas te hace sentir bien? Soy Mattman", colocó en la descripción.

