Así fue la llamada de los socorristas de Matthew Perry al hallarlo muerto en el jacuzzi de su residencia

La inesperada muerte del actor Matthew Perry ha dejado varias incógnitas. A raíz de las investigaciones sobre su deceso ha salido a la luz una llamada al 911 pidiendo ayuda realizada por el asistente del actor.

La llamada tiene una duración de 15 segundos, la misma en la que el asistente reportó un paro cardiaco, además, se logra escuchar a un socorrista respondiendo a la emergencia.

Confuso y muy asustado, el trabajador llamó a emergencias y avisó a los familiares del actor, puesto que este no presentaba ningún tipo de señal vital y no respondía ante los estímulos. Según han publicado diversos medios de Estados Unidos, el asistente avisó primero a emergencias que su jefe había sufrido un paro cardíaco y no estaba respirando.