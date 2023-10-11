Cine
11 oct 2023 , 10:03

Jada Pinkett Smith confiesa que no está junto a Will Smith desde el 2016

Redacción

Una de las parejas más populares de Hollywood parece haber vivido en medio de un engaño ante los ojos de todos. Te contamos lo que se sabe.

Will Smith y su esposa, Jada Pinkett Smith, llevan más de siete años haciendo vidas separadas aunque no han formalizado su divorcio, confesó la actriz en una entrevista televisiva.

La cadena estadounidense NBC News publicó este miércoles un adelanto de la entrevista de la periodista Hoda Kotb con Pinkett Smith en la que confiesa que la pareja no había hecho pública su separación anteriormente porque no estaban "listos todavía".

Quote

Esta es una de las revelaciones de su próximo libro de memorias, "Worthy", que se publicará el 17 de octubre.

Pinkett Smith, de 52 años, y Smith, de 55, están casados desde 1997 y aunque no han dado el paso de divorciarse legalmente llevan desde 2016 haciendo "vidas completamente separadas".

Pese a ello, durante todos estos años han seguido manteniendo la imagen pública de ser una pareja y han acudido juntos como tal a decenas de actos públicos.

Entre ellos a la ceremonia de los premios Óscar de la Academia de Hollywood de 2021, en los que el actor le dio una bofetada al cómico Chris Rock después de que este hiciera un chiste sobre la apariencia física de la actriz.

Un suceso que hizo que el ganador del Óscar (aquella misma noche) fuera vetado durante diez años de todo acto organizado por la Academia del cine de Hollywood.

La entrevista, que se emitirá por completo el próximo día 13, fue realizada en la ciudad de Baltimore, en la que reside Pinkett Smith ya que es su ciudad natal.

Según la actriz confiesa a Kotb durante la entrevista, su matrimonio se fracturó debido a "muchas cosas": "Creo que cuando llegamos a 2016, ambos estábamos agotados de intentarlo", afirma la actriz, que tiene dos hijos con Will Smith.

"Creo que ambos todavía estábamos atrapados en nuestra fantasía de lo que pensábamos que debería ser la otra persona", añade.

Sin embargo, a día de hoy ambos todavía no se han sentido preparados para divorciarse formalmente, cuenta, ya que un día hizo la promesa de no hacerlo y todavía no ha podido romperla.

