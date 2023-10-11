Jada Pinkett Smith confiesa que no está junto a Will Smith desde el 2016

La cadena estadounidense NBC News publicó este miércoles un adelanto de la entrevista de la periodista Hoda Kotb con Pinkett Smith en la que confiesa que la pareja no había hecho pública su separación anteriormente porque no estaban "listos todavía".

Will Smith y su esposa, Jada Pinkett Smith, llevan más de siete años haciendo vidas separadas aunque no han formalizado su divorcio, confesó la actriz en una entrevista televisiva.

Pinkett Smith, de 52 años, y Smith, de 55, están casados desde 1997 y aunque no han dado el paso de divorciarse legalmente llevan desde 2016 haciendo "vidas completamente separadas".

Según la actriz confiesa a Kotb durante la entrevista, su matrimonio se fracturó debido a "muchas cosas": "Creo que cuando llegamos a 2016, ambos estábamos agotados de intentarlo", afirma la actriz, que tiene dos hijos con Will Smith.

"Creo que ambos todavía estábamos atrapados en nuestra fantasía de lo que pensábamos que debería ser la otra persona", añade.

Sin embargo, a día de hoy ambos todavía no se han sentido preparados para divorciarse formalmente, cuenta, ya que un día hizo la promesa de no hacerlo y todavía no ha podido romperla.