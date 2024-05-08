Cine
08 may 2024 , 17:45

Ethan Hawke ocultó a sus hijas sobre su cameo en el videoclip de Taylor Swift

Redacción

El actor confesó que sus hijas no se enteraron de su aparición en el videoclip de Taylor Swift hasta su estreno.

Redacción

El lanzamiento del videoclip Fortnight de Taylor Swift fue estrenado unas semanas atrás, junto al álbum The Tortured Poets Department. En las últimas escenas del video, aparecen las dos estrellas de la película "La sociedad de los poetas muertos", Ethan Hawke y Josh Charles.

Durante una entrevista con Stephen Colbert, Hawke reveló el desafío que fue para él mantener en secreto sobre este cameo en el videoclip de Swift. Había un contrato de confidencialidad, por lo que el actor decidió no contarlo a nadie ni a sus hijas.

A pesar de la emoción que conllevaba este proyecto, Ethan mencionó que al contar a sus hijas todo el mundo en la escuela se habría enterado.

Sin embargo, cuando sus hijas se enteraron, se sintieron decepcionadas cuando supieron que Ethan Hawke "tuvo la oportunidad de tener tan cerca a algo tan grande como Taylor Swift" fueron las palabras de las hijas de Hawke.

Hawke decidió tomar esta colaboración al ser testigo de la conexión entre de Taylor Swift con su hija mayor Maya. Esa fue la pieza final para completar el rompecabezas y poder sumarse a la colaboración sorpresa de Fortnight.

El actor, Josh Charles, también aplaudió la espontaneidad de Swift al dirigir el videoclip y que el respeto que ya tenía por ella, se intensificó.

“Es una directora increíble, mi tipo favorito de directora porque sabe lo que quiere. Cuando lo tiene, lo tiene." explicó Charles

