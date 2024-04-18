Música
18 abr 2024

¿El álbum de Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, fue filtrado?

Redacción

El Departamento de los Poetas Torturados está haciendo temblar la Internet, y ni si quiera se estrena. ¿Cuánto poder tiene la cantante norteamericana?

El nuevo álbum de Taylor Swift, está por llegar. De hecho, las redes se han revolucionado con su posible filtración en Internet, The Tortured Poets Department, cuyo lanzamiento oficial está previsto para este viernes 19 de abril.

Los 17 temas del disco -número que coincide con los datos ya conocidos del mismo- fueron colgados en línea en una plataforma que aparenta ser un lugar para almacenar música que aún no está lista para ser escuchada.

En las cuentas oficiales de la cantante no aparece ningún mensaje sobre esta supuesta filtración y el último contenido, en X, es de hace 14 horas para recordar que solo quedaban dos días para el lanzamiento del álbum.

Entre los 17 temas que aparecen en la plataforma están 'Fortnight', con Post Malone, o 'Florida!!!', con Florence + The Machine, las dos colaboraciones ya anunciadas para este álbum.

The Tortured Poets Department es el undécimo disco de estudio de la cantante, de 34 años, inmersa ahora en su gira mundial The Eras Tour, con la que está batiendo récords de recaudación y asistencia.

Esta gira comenzó el 17 de marzo de 2023 en Glendale (EE.UU) y acabará el 8 de diciembre de este año en Vancouver (Canadá), tras pasar por ciudades como París, Estocolmo, Lisboa, Madrid, Lyon, Liverpool, Londres, Dublín o Viena.

Swift anunció este trabajo el pasado 4 de febrero al recibir el decimotercer Grammy de su carrera. Inmediatamente después, la cantante, de 34 años, publicó la portada en sus redes sociales, al igual que la lista de nombres de las canciones.

Está previsto que el lanzamiento del disco, a las 01:00 GMT del viernes, esté acompañado de un vídeo.

