¿El álbum de Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, fue filtrado?

El nuevo álbum de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/musica/taylor-swift-declarada-billonaria-exito-eras-tour-NB7102249 target=_blank>Taylor Swift</a>, está por llegar. De hecho, las redes se han revolucionado con su<b> posible filtración en Internet</b>, The Tortured Poets Department, cuyo<b> lanzamiento oficial está previsto</b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/musica/taylor-swift-declarada-billonaria-exito-eras-tour-NB7102249 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b>