Cine
22 feb 2025 , 09:54

Actriz trans de Euphoria se pronuncia en TikTok por el cambio de género en su pasaporte

Hunter Schafer habla sobre la nueva política aplicada en contra los trans por el presidente de EE. UU., Donald Trump.

   
    Hunter Schafer mostrando su pasaporte( Portada Ecuavisa )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
La actriz Hunter Schafer, conocida por su papel en la aclamada serie Euphoria, es una de las intérpretes trans más reconocidas en Hollywood. Sin embargo, recientemente compartió en redes sociales su experiencia con la nueva política de Donald Trump en contra de la comunidad trans.

Por medio de su cuenta en TikTok, Schafer relató en un video de ocho minutos su experiencia al renovar su pasaporte. Explicó que marcó la opción de mujer en el formulario, pero cuando recibió el documento, este la identificaba como hombre.

La actriz, de 26 años, señaló que en todos sus documentos oficiales emitidos por gobiernos anteriores había sido registrada como mujer desde su adolescencia. Aunque estaba al tanto de la situación política en su país, admitió que no imaginaba el impacto real de estas medidas.

Schafer aclaró que el objetivo de su video no era generar drama ni buscar consuelo de sus seguidores, sino visibilizar la realidad que enfrentan las personas trans con estas nuevas políticas. También expresó su preocupación por su próximo viaje al extranjero, ya que podría tener que dar explicaciones a la Patrulla Fronteriza, además de las dificultades que esta normativa puede representar para otras personas trans en situaciones similares.

"Creo que esto es un resultado directo de la administración bajo la que opera nuestro país. Y me asusta la forma en que estas medidas se van aplicando poco a poco", comentó.

Hunter muestra su pasaporte donde cambiaron su género a masculino
Hunter muestra su pasaporte donde cambiaron su género a masculino ( Cuenta de TikTok de Hunter )

La administración del presidente Donald Trump emitió recientemente una guía que establece que los pasaportes recién emitidos deben reflejar el sexo asignado al nacer. Esto significa que la solicitud de Schafer para ser reconocida como mujer entraría en conflicto con las directrices del Departamento de Estado.

La actriz también reconoció su privilegio "no solo como una mujer trans famosa y blanca", y consideró que el hecho de no haber modificado su partida de nacimiento pudo haber influido en el reciente cambio en su pasaporte.

Además de esta nueva política, Trump firmó varias órdenes ejecutivas en las últimas semanas que afectan a la comunidad trans. Entre ellas, se incluyen restricciones a la participación de mujeres y niñas trans en deportes escolares, la prohibición del alistamiento de personas trans en el ejército de EE.UU. y medidas que dificultan la transición para menores de 19 años.

"Las personas trans somos hermosas. Nunca dejaremos de existir. Yo nunca dejaré de ser trans. Una carta y un pasaporte no pueden cambiar eso. Y a la m*erda con esta administración", finalizó la actriz en el vídeo.

