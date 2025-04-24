Fútbol Nacional
24 abr 2025 , 12:13

Vinotinto ejecutará la opción de compra por Rafael Monti

Ante su gran rendimiento desde su llegada a Vinotinto, el club capitalino hará uso de la opción de compra por Rafael Monti. El delantero argentino es el goleador del torneo local.

   
    Rafael Monti( Vinotinto )
Rafael Monti, delantero argentino de Vinotinto, es la gran revelación y goleador del campeonato nacional marcando nueve goles y una asistencia, siendo titular en seis partidos por el torneo local.

Tras conocer que su contrato finalizaba en junio de 2025, varios clubes mostraron interés, pero Vinotinto no pretende perderlo.

Juan Manuel Durán, director general de Vinotinto, comentó en Radio Activa que el club ejecutará la opción de compra y renovará a Rafael Monti por tres temporadas.

El delantero argentino de 25 años está enfocado en el club y escucharán ofertas en diciembre. No tiene cláusula de salida.

Monti llegó la temporada pasada Vinotinto, siendo fundamental en su ascendido, procedente del Club Atlético Fénix.

Entre Seria B y A, el artillero argentino acumula 21 goles en 28 partidos disputados con Vinotinto, siendo un gran rendimiento en el fútbol ecuatoriano.

El nacido en Buenos Aires tuvo una breve experiencia en el ascenso de España (en La Jonquera y Costa Brava).

Según la plataforma Transfermarkt, su valor de mercado es de USD 350 mil, pero tras su compro este valor aumentará.

