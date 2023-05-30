Fútbol Nacional
30 may 2023 , 15:19

Rondelli continúa como DT de Emelec y dirigirá el Clásico del Astillero

Fernando Guevara

Jorge Bonnard, vicepresidente del Club Sport Emelec, confirmó que Miguel Rondelli estará al frente del equipo para el Clásico del Astillero

    Miguel Rondelli, entrenador de Emelec
En las últimas horas, surgieron varias noticias en torno a la continuidad del entrenador de Emelec, Miguel Rondelli, por los malos resultados obtenidos en esta temporada. Este martes 30 de mayo se reunió la dirigencia eléctrica y ratificó al estratega argentino en el cargo, al menos una fecha más.

Jorge Bonnard, vicepresidente del Club Sport Emelec, pasó por los micrófonos del colega Andrés Caguana para la Radio Redonda y confirmó que Rondelli estará al frente del equipo para el Clásico del Astillero.

"Estamos pensando en el Clásico, estamos trabajando, queremos recuperarnos y el Clásico es importante para nosotros", dijo Bonnard a Andrés Caguana de La Radio Redonda. Sobre quién dirigirá el Clásico del Astillero el directivo respondió: "sí, él va a dirigir".

Esta decisión se dio tras una reunión que tuvo Rondelli con el presidente José Pileggi y el vicepresidente Bonnard. Rondelli tiene una oportunidad más para revertir la situación que vive actualmente Emelec.

Después de esta reunión, el entrenador argentino se dirigió al complejo de Samanes, ubicado al norte de la ciudad de Guayaquil, para comandar el entrenamiento de su equipo previo al duelo ante Barcelona.

Rondelli no podrá estar en el banquillo ante Barcelona al ser expulsado ante Liga de Quito y debe cumplir la sanción. Freddy Bone nuevamente estará en el banquillo eléctrico ante el cuadro canario.

