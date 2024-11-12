El mensaje de Piero Hincapié tras el fallecimiento de Marco Angulo

Además de Hincapié, Christian <b>Pellerano</b>, Martín <b>Anselmi</b>, Kenny <b>Arroyo</b>, Junior <b>Sornoza</b>, Jeremy <b>Sarmiento</b> y más excompañeros de Angulo <b>subieron un mensaje a sus redes sociales.</b> <b>Lea más: </b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/marco-angulo-liga-quito-fallecio-accidente-transito-KM8295927 target=_blank>¿Quién fue Marco</a> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/emotivo-gesto-liga-quito-marco-angulo-YN8179076 target=_blank></a></b>