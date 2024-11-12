Fútbol Nacional
El mensaje de Piero Hincapié tras el fallecimiento de Marco Angulo

Marco Angulo falleció a los 22 años, tras 35 días de sufrir un siniestro de tránsito en Quito, por lo que su excompañero en las formativas de Independiente del Valle, Piero Hincapié, reaccionó a la noticia.

   
    Piero Hincapié lamentó el fallecimiento de Marco Angulo.( AFP )
En la noche de este lunes 11 de noviembre se confirmó el fallecimiento de Marco Angulo, algo que ya generó la reacción de varios jugadores con mensajes emotivos para el ecuatoriano.

Uno de los primeros en lamentar el suceso fue Piero Hincapié, quien subió una foto junto a Angulo, cuando ambos compartieron plantel en las juveniles de Independiente del Valle.

“Vuela alto hermano”, fue el mensaje del futbolista del Bayer Leverkusen, junto a un corazón negro y un emoji de cara triste.

Lea más: Marco Angulo se suma a lista de los jugadores ecuatorianos que fallecieron en accidente de tránsito

Los dos jugadores tuvieron actividad en el equipo profesional de Independiente del Valle; además, los futbolistas hicieron las inferiores en los rayados.

Ese fue el mensaje de Piero Hincapié a Marco Angulo por su fallecimiento.
Ese fue el mensaje de Piero Hincapié a Marco Angulo por su fallecimiento. ( Redes sociales )

Además de Hincapié, Christian Pellerano, Martín Anselmi, Kenny Arroyo, Junior Sornoza, Jeremy Sarmiento y más excompañeros de Angulo subieron un mensaje a sus redes sociales.

Lea más: ¿Quién fue Marco Angulo, el futbolista de Liga de Quito que falleció por un accidente de tránsito?

Semanas antes de su fallecimiento, los jugadores de Liga de Quito salieron a la cancha con una pancarta con un mensaje para Angulo que decía: “Va por ti Marco”,

Después del siniestro, el volante fue sometido a una craniectomía descompresiva, extrayendo 300 c. c. de sangre en su cabeza.

