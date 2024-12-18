Fútbol Nacional
18 dic 2024 , 10:09

Liga de Quito busca la continuidad de Gabriel Villamil

Liga de Quito busca la continuidad de Gabriel Villamil, destacado volante boliviano durante esta temporada con el club y la selección de Bolivia.

   
  • Liga de Quito busca la continuidad de Gabriel Villamil
    Archivo Gabriel Villamil título de la Liga Pro.( Foto: Liga Pro )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Tras proclamarse campeón de la Liga Pro 2024, Liga de Quito busca la continuidad de varios jugadores destacados durante la temporada.

El destacado jugador boliviano, Gabriel Villamil, forma parte de los planes de Liga de Quito para la próxima temporada y Eduardo Álvarez, gerente deportivo del club, mencionó que se está trabajando en ello.

En esta temporada, Gabriel Villamil registró 4 goles en 24 partidos disputados.

Isaac Álvarez, presidente del club, también habló sobre el tema.

Quote

“Gabriel Villamil está en los planes, en estos días haremos una propuesta, el deseo de él es quedarse, está muy cómodo en Liga“, mencionó Álvarez en entrevista con Área Deportiva.

Según información desde Bolivia, Bolívar (club dueño de sus derechos) contempla una oferta de USD 1 millón, ya que es uno de los mejores jugadores bolivianos de la actualidad.

Por otro lado, Liga de Quito no contempla una oferta tan elevada y se espera una propuesta menor, pero con opciones. LDU Quito busca el pase del jugador o un acuerdo por un porcentaje.

El volante boliviano, de 23 años, destacó en las finales de la Liga Pro y con la selección boliviana podría llegar el mundial de Norteamérica 2026, por lo tanto su pase podría elevar su costo.

Según información de FB Radio, Gabriel Villamil tiene ofertas del fútbol mexicano y de la MLS, pero el volante boliviano quiere continuar en Liga de Quito.

Temas
Fútbol Ecuador
Liga Pro
Liga de Quito
LDUQ
Liga de Quito
Gabriel Villamil
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas