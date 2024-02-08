Fútbol Nacional
08 feb 2024 , 16:31

Libertad empezará la Liga Pro con menos cuatro puntos y con una sanción de USD 25 000

Fernando Guevara

Libertad FC podrá seguir en la primera división del Fútbol Ecuatoriano pese al escándalo que hubo desde la temporada pasada respecto al tema de posibles amaños de partidos

    Plantilla Libertad Loja( Foto: Internet )
Este jueves 8 de febrero, Libertad se mantendrá en la Serie A del fútbol ecuatoriano, pero empezará esta temporada con menos cuatro puntos y con una sanción económica de USD 25 mil, según el documento que tuvo acceso Ecuavisa.com.

Además, el jugador de Milton Bolaños, tendrá una sanción deportiva de dos años, pero Jordan Chillambo, quien fue el otro jugador implicado en el tema de las apuestas, quedó desafectado.

"Lamentablemente, un órgano que no es competente acaba de cometer un grave error contra el jugador Milton Bolaños, no hay una sola prueba documental que lo ate a esta injustificada acusación. Evidentemente, apelaremos de este fallo inmotivado e improcedente", dijo la abogada Mariela Díaz en su cuenta de X.

"Luego de 40 minutos nos notificaron el fallo. No le imponen sanción a nuestro defendido señor Jordan Chillambo. Pero a nuestro también defendido jugador Milton Bolaños, le imponen 2 años de suspensión profesional, por la siguiente razón. Si, para la Cámara de Comercio, es válido un informe pedido por Liga Pro en donde pidieron analizan 3 tiros de esquina en el partido IDV vs. Libertad", agregó.

Sin duda esta es una sentencia histórica en nuestro fútbol. La situación comenzó desde hace muchos meses, donde el propio presidente del club reveló esta información acerca de estos dos jugadores, quienes fueron separados del plantel.

