La Tri Sub 20 ya conoce sus rivales en el Sudamericano 2025

La Conmebol tuvo que realizar nuevamente el sorteo para el Sudamericano Sub 20, debido al cambio de sede de Perú a Venezuela.

La Tri Sub 20 ya conoce sus rivales de cara al Sudamericano 2025 que se disputará en Venezuela del 23 de enero al 16 de febrero.

Además del título del Sudamericano, las selecciones disputarán los cuatro cupos al Mundial 2025 que se realizará en Chile. Los tres primeros de cada grupo clasifican al hexagonal final.

Chile será anfitrión del Mundial 2025 de categoría Sub 20, por lo tanto ya está clasificado.

La Tri Sub 20 cuenta con gran jóvenes en proyección entre los cuales destacan Allen Obando, Michael Bermúdez y Cristhian Loor. Además, se pueden sumar otros talentos Sub 15 y Sub 17 por sus buenos rendimientos en torneos Conmebol.