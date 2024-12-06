Fútbol Nacional
La Tri Sub 20 ya conoce sus rivales en el Sudamericano 2025

La selección de Ecuador Sub 20 ya conoce sus rivales en el Sudamericano 2025 y buscará la clasificación al Mundial de la categoría que se realizará en Chile

   
    Archivo La Tri Sub 20 entrenando en Guayaquil.( Foto: La Tri )
La Tri Sub 20 ya conoce sus rivales de cara al Sudamericano 2025 que se disputará en Venezuela del 23 de enero al 16 de febrero.

La Conmebol tuvo que realizar nuevamente el sorteo para el Sudamericano Sub 20, debido al cambio de sede de Perú a Venezuela.

La selección de Ecuador está en el Grupo B, considerado grupo de la muerte junto a Brasil, Colombia, Argentina y Bolivia.

Mientras que el Grupo A, con Venezuela a la cabeza lo complementan Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile y Perú.

Ante el cambio de sede, por normativa las cabezas de serie deben cambiar y los cinco integrantes de grupo deben volverse a elegir. Según el reglamento, las cabezas de serie deben ser el vigente campeón y país anfitrión, en este caso Argentina y Venezuela.

Además del título del Sudamericano, las selecciones disputarán los cuatro cupos al Mundial 2025 que se realizará en Chile. Los tres primeros de cada grupo clasifican al hexagonal final.

Chile será anfitrión del Mundial 2025 de categoría Sub 20, por lo tanto ya está clasificado.

La Tri Sub 20 cuenta con gran jóvenes en proyección entre los cuales destacan Allen Obando, Michael Bermúdez y Cristhian Loor. Además, se pueden sumar otros talentos Sub 15 y Sub 17 por sus buenos rendimientos en torneos Conmebol.

