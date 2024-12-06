La Tri Sub 20 ya conoce sus rivales en el Sudamericano 2025

<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/la-tri target=_blank>La Tri</a> Sub 20 ya conoce sus rivales de cara al <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/sudamericano target=_blank>Sudamericano 2025</a> que se disputará en <b>Venezuela</b> del 23 de enero al 16 de febrero. <b>La Conmebol tuvo que realizar nuevamente el sorteo para el Sudamericano</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/seleccion-de-ecuador target=_blank></a><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>