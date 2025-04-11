Fútbol Nacional
Ismael Blanco desmiente ser principal opción para dirigir al Delfín SC

Ismael Blanco aseguró que nadie de la directiva del Delfín SC se ha contactado con él, pero está listo para asumir el cargo.

   
    Ismael Blanco no ha tenido contacto con el Delfín SC.( Redes sociales )
Después de ocho fechas de la LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim, el Delfín SC ya no tiene a Nicolás Chietino y analizan la llegada del nuevo estratega para lo restante de la temporada.

En las últimas horas, surgió la información de que Ismael Blanco es una de las principales opciones para asumir el cargo de entrenador de los cetáceos, pero el argentino habló de su versión

Por ahora nadie se ha contactado conmigo, muchos periodistas me están llamando para salir de la duda, pero lo cierto es eso”, dijo Blanco al periodista Eduardo Romero.

Sin embargo, el atacante aclaró que “estoy preparado con mi equipo de trabajo para asumir cualquier desafío, y sobre todo en una institución importante como lo es Delfín”, cerró.

Edison Méndez es una de las opciones para llegar al Delfín SC.
Edison Méndez es una de las opciones para llegar al Delfín SC. ( Archivo )

Además de Blanco, las alternativas para convertirse en el nuevo director técnico del Delfín SC son: Édison Méndez y Javier Carvajal.

De las opciones, Ismael aún no ha dirigido un equipo; mientras que Méndez está dirigiendo al 11 de Mayo de la Segunda Categoría de Manabí, y Carvajal es asistente técnico en el Manta FC.

Los cetáceos se ubican en el puesto 15 con seis puntos en las ocho fechas del toreo nacional.

