Emelec tendrá tres altas y dos bajas para enfrentar a Libertad en la LigaPro Ecuabet

Jorge Célico recuperó a tres futbolistas para jugar ante Libertad FC, pero no podrá contar con dos jugadores para la octava fecha de la LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim.

   
Ecuavisa llevará a tu pantalla el encuentro entre Emelec ante Libertad por la octava fecha de la LigaPro Ecuabet conectada por Xtrim. El bombillo tiene altas y bajas para el encuentro.

El cuadro dirigido por Jorge Célico tuvo un agónico empate ante Manta en el estadio George Capwell en la jornada anterior, por lo que ahora buscan sumar tres puntos.

Antes del encuentro, Emelec recibió la buena noticia que recuperó a Elkin Muñoz y a Juan Pablo Ruiz Gómez, quienes estaban lesionados, pero ingresaron a la convocatoria, según el periodista José Vargas.

Además, Célico podrá volver a alinear a Joao Quiñónez, después de cumplir su fecha de sanción por su expulsión ante Mushuc Runa en la sexta jornada.

Ronny Borja está lesionado y no podrá jugar con Emelec.

Por otro lado, el bombillo no tendrá al plantel completo, ya que Ronny Borja y Tommy Chamba son bajas por lesión.

En el once inicial, el estratega argentino alineará a Christian Valencia para reemplazar a Borja en la mitad del campo.

El encuentro entre Emelec y Libertad se disputará este viernes 11 de abril, a las 19:00 (hora de Ecuador), por la transmisión de Ecuavisa.

