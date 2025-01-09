Fútbol Nacional
Byron Castillo habló del posible fichaje de Felipe Caicedo a Barcelona SC

Byron Castillo fue el primer futbolista de Barcelona SC en pronunciarse por el posible fichaje de Felipe Caicedo.

   
La llegada de Felipe Caicedo a Barcelona SC está cerca de concretarse, por lo que incluso los futbolistas del club están contentos con la llegada del atacante de 36 años.

El primer futbolista de los toreros en pronunciarse por el posible fichaje fue Byron Castillo, quien se mostró feliz de la posibilidad.

“Es algo lindo que pueda llegar un referente de Ecuador”, apuntó Castillo, sobre Felipao en El Canal del Fútbol.

El lateral añadió que “si viene nos va a aportar mucho y estamos el grupo esperándolo con los brazos abiertos”, cerró.

Felipe Caicedo será nuevo jugador de Barcelona SC.
Felipe Caicedo será nuevo jugador de Barcelona SC. ( Redes sociales )

Caicedo le dio un mensaje a la hinchada torera de su posible fichaje y les informó que en los próximos días tendrán noticias de ellos.

El delantero ya acumula 671 días sin anotar un gol; mientras que su último partido fue el 31 de mayo con el Abha.

Esta será la primera vez que Felipe Caicedo jugará en la Liga Pro, después de realizar toda su carrera en el exterior.

