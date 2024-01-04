Barcelona SC confirma el préstamo de Jhosué Quiñónez a la Universidad Católica

<b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/la-madre-de-dani-alves-difunde-un-video-de-la-presunta-victima-de-su-hijo-LI6578519>Barcelona SC</a></b> sigue tomando forma para la temporada 2024, y tras los fichajes de<b> Alex Rangel y Aníbal Chalá</b>, el club amarillo anunció la salida del joven zaguero central <b>Joshué Quiñónez </b>a la <b>Universida</b> <b></b> <b></b><b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/naranja-mekanica-fc-el-equipo-que-habria-financiado-leandro-norero-NL6580609></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b>