04 ene 2024 , 21:04

Barcelona SC confirma el préstamo de Jhosué Quiñónez a la Universidad Católica

Kevin Verdezoto

Jhosué Quiñónez llega a préstamo con la opción de compra por el 60 % de sus derechos deportivos.

Barcelona SC sigue tomando forma para la temporada 2024, y tras los fichajes de Alex Rangel y Aníbal Chalá, el club amarillo anunció la salida del joven zaguero central Joshué Quiñónez a la Universidad Católica de Quito.

El defensor de 22 años llega a préstamo al cuadro capitalino, que tendría también como moneda de cambio al experimentado Franklin Guerra quien se lo ha relacionado con los amarillos en el mercado de pases. aún sin oficializarse.

Los amarillos comunicaron que Quiñónez llega con opción de compra por el 60 % de sus derechos deportivos.

Quiñónez fue uno de los jugadores más apuntados la pasada temporada en la carpa canaria, ya que en medio de las lesiones de Luca Sosa y Paco Rodríguez, tuvo oportunidades sin poder afianzarse y evitar los problemas en el bloque posterior, siendo el año con más goles recibidos de los últimos cuatro años (35).

El jugador nacido en Guayaquil se incorporará a su nuevo club, finalizada su participación con la Selección Sub 23 del Ecuador.

