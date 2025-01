Yaimar Medina is a Genkie. The young Ecuadorian makes the switch from Independiente del Valle in his homeland. The 20-year-old Medina already made one appearance for the Ecuadorian national team. He signs a contract for 4.5 seasons at Cegeka Arena 🇪🇨💙



