15 jun 2025 , 17:57

¿Willian Pacho se convertirá en nuevo fichaje del Real Madrid? Esto dijo el defensor ecuatoriano de su futuro

Willian Pacho se pronunció por la posibilidad de firmar con el Real Madrid en este mercado de fichajes.y quiere quedarse en el PSG.

   
    Willian Pacho fue el primer ecuatoriano en debutar en el Mundial de Clubes.( Internet )
Willian Pacho tuvo la mejor temporada de su carrera con el PSG al alzar tres títulos en la temporada, entre ellos la Champions League, y se pronunció por la posibilidad de cambiar de equipo.

Durante las últimas semanas existió la información de que el Real Madrid se interesó para fichar al ecuatoriano, pero el defensor aclaró que no piensa en mudarse de Francia.

“No, yo estoy aquí, estoy muy feliz en PSG. Estoy disfrutando en este equipo que es maravilloso”, aclaró Pacho a DSports.

De esta forma, Willian descarta la posibilidad de dejar el Paris Saint Germain para jugar en España y no piensa en salir.

“Estamos haciendo el trabajo muy bien y nos entendemos bien. Logramos el primer objetivo de ganar el juego inicial, pero vamos a por el segundo”, señaló el defensor por la goleada 4-0 ante el Atlético de Madrid.

Willian Pacho fue titular y jugó los 90 minutos en el encuentro ante el Atlético de Madrid.
Willian Pacho fue titular y jugó los 90 minutos en el encuentro ante el Atlético de Madrid. ( FIFA )

Además, Pacho habló de la presencia de Sebastián Beccacece en el encuentro del Mundial de Clubes.

Contento por Beccacece, siempre está aquí y nos alienta. Seguro saludaremos, estoy contento que esté en la selección”, cerró el defensor

El próximo partido del PSG será ante Botafogo el próximo jueves 19 de junio, a las 20:00 (hora de Ecuador).

