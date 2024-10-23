Fútbol Internacional
23 oct 2024 , 09:50

UEFA Conference League: Fecha, hora y dónde ver al Chelsea, de Moisés Caicedo, vs. Panathinaikos

La fecha 2 de la UEFA Conference League se reanuda con el partido entre el Panathinaikos, de Grecia, vs. el Chelsea, del volante ecuatoriano Moisés Caicedo.

   
    Moisés Caicedo, jugador y capitán del Chelsea. ( Cuenta Instagram @moises_caicedo55 )
Regresan las ligas europeas de primer nivel, esta vez, la UEFA Conference League se reanuda con la segunda fecha, y uno de los partidos principales será el Panathinaikos, de Grecia, vs. el Chelsea, de Moisés Caicedo.

El cuadro inglés visitará Grecia para esta segunda jornada con una victoria previa ante el Gent, de Bélgica, por un marcador de 4-2, consiguiendo de esta manera un inicio perfecto con tres puntos en el bolsillo.

Por otro lado, el Panathinaikos jugará en condición de local con un punto en su registro, ya que empató su primer encuentro en este torneo europeo cuando visitó al Borac, de Bosnia y Herzegovina.

Le podría interesar: Una leyenda del Chelsea considera a Moisés Caicedo como el mejor volante de la Premier League

Fecha, hora y dónde ver Panathinaikos vs. Chelsea:

Panathinaikos vs. Chelsea se jugará este jueves, 24 de octubre a las 11:45 de Ecuador, y se podrá observar en la plataforma de streaming Disney+.

Una posible victoria de los Blues, los dejaría con puntaje perfecto en este arranque de la UEFA Conference League, afianzándose en los primeros lugares del torneo.

