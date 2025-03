[📊 South American WC qualifying - update 25 Mar]



To qualify directly:

✅ 🇦🇷 Argentina

99.9% 🇪🇨 Ecuador

99.8% 🇧🇷 Brazil

99% 🇺🇾 Uruguay

98% 🇨🇴 Colombia (📉-1%)

97% 🇵🇾 Paraguay (📈+2%)

...



To go to playoffs:

65% 🇻🇪 Venezuela (📈+18%)

24% 🇧🇴 Bolivia (📉-2%)

3% 🇵🇪 Peru (📉-13%)

3%... pic.twitter.com/1FVb1yfzFZ