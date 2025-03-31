Fútbol Internacional
Fecha, hora y dónde ver Ecuador vs. Venezuela por el Sudamericano Sub 17

La selección de Ecuador enfrentará a Venezuela este martes 1 de abril a las 19:00 por el Sudamericano Sub 17.

   
    Archivo Justin Lerma.( Conmebol Torneos )
Tras golear a Uruguay, la selección de Ecuador se prepara para enfrentar a Venezuela por la fecha 3 del Sudamericano Sub 17.

La Tri enfrentará a la Vinotinto este martes 1 de abril a las 19:00 (horario Ecuador) en el estadio Jaime Morón León, ubicado en Cartagena de Indias.

Ambas selecciones registran un partido menos y están empatadas en puntos (tres) por lo que buscarán mantenerse en pelea para la clasificación.

El torneo disputado en Colombia inició de gran manera para La Tri y los dirigidos por Juan Carlos Burbano se impusieron en el terreno de juego con goles de Elías Legendre, Juan Riquelme Angulo y doblete de Justin Lerma.

La Tricolor no podrá contar con Fricio Caicedo por expulsión.

Recordemos que las mejores selecciones del torneo clasificarán al Mundial Sub 17 que se disputará en Catar en noviembre de este año.

¿Dónde ver Ecuador vs. Venezuela Sub 17?

El segundo partido de la selección de Ecuador y el torneo Conmebol Sub 17 será transmito a todo Sudamérica por DSports y DGO.

