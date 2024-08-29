Fútbol Internacional
Estos son los rivales de los futbolistas ecuatorianos en la Champions League

Piero Hincapié, Joel Ordóñez, William Pacho y Ángelo Preciado ya conocen sus rivales en la fase de liga de la Champions League 2024/2025.

   
    William Pacho y los otros ecuatorianos ya tienen sus rivales en la Champions League.( Redes sociales )
Ya se realizó el sorteo de la UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 y los equipos de los cuatro ecuatorianos ya conocen sus rivales en la competición.

En esta edición ya no existe la fase de grupos, sino es una fase de liga en la que cada club jugará ocho partidos y dependiendo de su rendimiento en la tabla general clasificará a los octavos de final o a la fase previa.

Desde el primero al octavo tendrán un pase directo a la siguiente ronda; mientras que desde el noveno puesto hasta el 24 se enfrentarán en una ronda eliminatoria para definir el pase a octavos.

Los ecuatorianos que jugarán la Champions League serán: Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen), Joel Ordóñez (Club Brujas), William Pacho (PSG) y Ángelo Preciado (Sparta Praga).

Hincapié y Preciado se enfrentarán en el duelo entre el Leverkusen y el Sparta Praga

El Bayer Leverkusen, de Piero Hincapié, enfrentará al Sparta Praga, de Ángelo Preciado.
El Bayer Leverkusen, de Piero Hincapié, enfrentará al Sparta Praga, de Ángelo Preciado. ( Redes sociales )

Estos son los rivales de los ecuatorianos en la fase de liga de la Champions League

Estos son los rivales del Bayer Leverkusen, de Piero Hincapié, en la Champions League

  • Inter de Milán (local)
  • Liverpool (visita)
  • Atlético de Madrid (visita)
  • Milan (local)
  • Feyenoord (visita)
  • RB Salzburgo (local)
  • Brest (visita)
  • Sparta Praga, de Ángelo Preciado (local)

    • Estos son los rivales del Paris Saint Germain, de William Pacho, en la Champions League

  • Manchester City (local)
  • Bayern Munich (visita)
  • Atlético de Madrid (local)
  • Arsenal (visita)
  • PSV (local)
  • Salzburgo (visita)
  • Girona (local)
  • Stuttgart (visita)

    • Estos son los rivales del Club Brujas, de Joel Ordóñez, en la Champions League

  • Manchester City (visita)
  • Borussia Dortmund (local)
  • Juventus (local)
  • Milán (visita)
  • Sporting de Lisboa (local)
  • Celtic (visita)
  • Aston Villa (local)
  • Slovan Bratislava (visita)

    • Estos son los rivales del Sparta Praga, de Ángelo Preciado, en la Champions League

  • Inter de Milán (local)
  • Manchester City (visita)
  • Atlético de Madrid (local)
  • Bayer Leverkusen, de Piero Hincapié (visita)
  • Feyenoord (visita)
  • RB Salzbugo (local)
  • Stuttgart (visita)
  • Brest (local)
