Estos son los rivales de los futbolistas ecuatorianos en la Champions League

Ya se realizó el <b>sorteo de la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/champions-league target=_blank>UEFA Champions League 2024/2025</a></b> y los equipos de los <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/quienes-ecuatorianos-jugaran-champions-league-JI7912579 target=_blank>cuatro ecuatorianos ya conocen sus rivales</a></b> en la competición. En esta edición ya no existe la fase de grupos, sino es<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/nuevo-formato-champions-league-2024-2025-explicacion-CM7907235 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/en-vivo-sorteo-fase-liga-champions-league-2024-2025-HI7912768 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/estadio/deportes/futbol-internacional/angelo-preciado-sparta-praga-clasificado-fase-estelar-champions-league-AL7904112 target=_blank><b></b></a>