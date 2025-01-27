Fútbol Internacional
Radja Nainggolan, excompañero de Willian Pacho, detenido por presunta importación de drogas

Radja Nainggolan jugó en el Royal Antwerp, siendo compañero de Willian Pacho, y fue detenido en el marcado de investigación por importación de cocaína de Latinoamérica a Bélgica.

   
    Radja Nainggolan fue presuntamente detenido por presunto tráfico de drogas.
Este lunes 27 de enero, Radja Nainggolan, futbolista de 36 años, habría sido detenido en el marco de una investigación por importación de cocaína de Latinoamérica a Bélgica a través del puerto de Amberes (norte) de la que informó la Fiscalía, que no dio nombres.

"La policía judicial federal de Bruselas llevó a cabo treinta registros este lunes (...) por la mañana, principalmente en la provincia de Amberes y en Bruselas", indicó el ministerio público en un comunicado.

El diario Le Soir identifica entre los detenidos al exinternacional belga Radja Nainggolan a partir de las siglas "R.N." comunicadas por las autoridades y añaden que se encuentra detenido y su abogado está de camino para asistir al centrocampista.

La Fiscalía añadió que los interrogatorios están "en curso" y señaló que por el momento no facilitará más información.

Radja Nainggolan compartió con Willian Pacho en el Royal Antwerp.
Radja Nainggolan compartió con Willian Pacho en el Royal Antwerp.

El mediocampista belga era reconocido por su característica llamativa cresta de colores y tatuajes por todo el cuerpo.

Nainggolan coincidió con Willian Pacho en el Royal Antwerp durante las temporadas 2021/2022 y 2022/2023.

En el presente, Radja acababa de unirse al humilde club de Lokeren tras haber jugado en la Roma o el Inter de Milán y haber disputado 30 partidos con los Diablos Rojos, hasta que en 2018 dejó de entrar en las convocatorias.

