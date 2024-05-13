Fútbol Internacional
13 may 2024 , 11:39

¿Quién es Justin Lerma, la nueva joya de Ecuador que irá al Borussia Dortmund?

user placeholder

Redacción

Justin Lerma fue transferido al Borussia Dortmund en este 2024, después de solamente disputar 65 minutos en la Liga Pro con Independiente del Valle.

    Justin Lerma es el nuevo jugador de Borussia Dortmund.( API )
Este lunes 13 de mayo, Justin Lerma se convirtió en nuevo jugador del Borussia Dortmund, al ser transferido desde Independiente del Valle a sus cortos 16 años y llegará al cuadro alemán para la temporada 2026/2027.

El futbolista tiene 16 años, por lo que debe esperar a cumplir la mayoría de edad para poder sumarse al Dortmund, por esa razón se quedará dos años en el fútbol ecuatoriano, igual que en el caso de Kendry Páez.

Lerma, a sus cortos 16 años, ya ha tenido dos partidos disputados con el primer equipo de los rayados, acumulando 65 minutos en esos encuentros, y ya ha tenido la oportunidad de anotar ante El Nacional en su último juego.

Justin Lerma debutó con Independiente del Valle el pasado 14 de abril.
Justin Lerma debutó con Independiente del Valle el pasado 14 de abril. ( Archivo )

¿Quién es Justin Lerma, el nuevo jugador del Borussia Dortmund?

El guayaquileño nació el 5 de mayo del 2008, tiene un año y un día de diferencia con Kendry Páez, la otra joya de los rayados, ya vendido al Chelsea.

Lerma juega de volante en el centro, con un perfil de área a área, y se considera determinante en los últimos metros al destrabar el juego con su regate, pases filtrados para los delanteros o su potente remate.

En su estilo de juego, utiliza bastante los cambios de ritmo, por su potente físico, y consigue ganar los enfrentamientos ante los defensas rivales con su explosión en los arranques de la jugada.

En una entrevista con el canal Sabiomanager, el jugador de 16 años reveló sus inicios: “A los 8-9 años di el salto al Guayaquil City, ahí jugué Campeonato Nacional por primera vez y fui campeón en 2017. Estuve hasta finales del 2019 y le dije a mi mamá que quería ir a Independiente del Valle”, comentó Justin sobre su camino en divisiones formativas.

En este 2024, Justin tuvo su debut con Independiente del Valle el pasado 14 de abril, por la jornada ocho de la Liga Pro, ante Universidad Católica, y sumó ocho minutos en el campo de juego, tras empatar 2-2.

Así mismo, en la Copa Libertadores, Lerma ya ingresó a tres convocatorias, pero aún no ha podido tener su debut en la competición.

Lerma viene jugando en el otro equipo del grupo IDV, Independiente Junior.

