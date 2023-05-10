Fútbol Internacional
Padre de Haaland fue expulsado por gestos obscenos en el Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Redacción

Según el un medio español, el papá y representante del jugador del City también habría lanzado maní sobre algunos aficionados del Real Madrid, sumado a que realizó gestos sobre sus rivales.

    Padre de Haaland expulsado del Bernabéu.( Aaron Izquierdo )
Redacción

Erling Braut Haaland pasó por el Santiago Bernabéu dónde el Manchester City rescató un empate para el partido de vuelta (Etihad Stadium) para llegar a la segunda final de Champions League de su historia.

Lo que si fue triste que el protagonista del duelo ante el Real Madrid fue Alf-Inge, padre y representante de Erling. Al inicio del segundo tiempo, el ex futbolista fue retirado del palco desde el que estaba presenciando el encuentro mientras hacía gestos obscenos a la hinchada merengue. En unas imágenes que fueron tomadas por el usuario @jaimesanto10, se puede ver que un grupo de aficionados locales le grita "Fuera, fuera", al padre de Haaland, mientras este se hecha la mano en la oreja incitando a que la hinchada le sigue gritando.

Unos instantes después, miembros de la seguridad privada del Bernabéu se llevaron a Alf-Inge, que se fue lanzando una mala seña, y su acompañante.

Según la Cadena SER de España, esta lamentable escena ocurrió después que el progenitor del futbolista 'skyblue' lanzara maní sobre los hinchas locales.

Cabe recalcar que Alf-Inge Håland (Stavanger, 23 noviembre de 1972) fue un exfutbolista que jugaba de defensa. Fue seleccionado internacional con Noruega en 34 ocasiones. Es el padre del también futbolista Erling Braut Haaland.

Halland se formó en el club Bryne FK, donde debutó a sus 18 años. Tres años más tarde, poco después de la marca del histórico director técnico Brian Clough, firmó por el Nottingham Forest.

Tras el descenso del club red, firmó por el Leed United en julio de 1997. Con el club inglés se clasificó por Liga de Campeones, tras lograr el tercer puesto en la Premier League 1999-00. En junio del año 2000, el Manchester City pagó dos millones de libras por el traspaso noruego.

Alf-Inge hizo su debut con la selección de Noruega en un amistoso frente a Costa Rica en enero de 1994, siendo convocado posteriormente para el mundial de 1994, en el que disputó dos encuentros. El 25 de abril de 2001, cuatro días después de la entrada de Roy Keane, en su último partido jugo contra Bulgaria como internacional.

Hay que recordar también que el partido quedó 1-1 en el Bernabéu con lo que el City buscará revertir la serie en el Ethihad Stadium. Los goles fueron anotados por Vinicius Junior por el Real Madrid, mientras que Kevin de Bruyne puso el empate final.

