Fútbol Internacional
05 jun 2023 , 10:01

Oficial: Kendry Páez pasa al Chelsea de Inglaterra

user placeholder

Fernando Guevara

Independiente del Valle confirmó la transferencia de Kendry Páez al Chelsea de Inglaterra. El ecuatoriano llegará a los blues cuando cumpla 18 años.

    Kendry Páez, jugador de la selección de Ecuador Sub 20 y del Independiente del Valle
Independiente del Valle confirmó este lunes 5 de junio la transferencia de la joya ecuatoriana, Kendry Páez al Chelsea de Inglaterra. El mediocampista, con un futuro prometedor, llegará a los blues en el 2025 cuando cumpla 18 años.

“Independiente del Valle tiene como objetivo promover el talento de los jugadores jóvenes en el pos mejoramiento del Fútbol Ecuatoriano. Es por ello, que tenemos el agrado de anunciar el acuerdo de transferencia con el Chelsea Football Club de Inglaterra, por el jugador de nuestros registros, Kendry Páez. Este acuerdo será efectivo a partir de la temporada 2025-26”, detalla el comunicado publicado en las redes sociales de Independiente del Valle.

El especialista en transferencias, Fabrizio Romano, publicó en su cuenta de Twitter que las dos partes, tanto IDV y Chelsea, han llegado a un acuerdo por Páez. El contrato será de larga duración y alcanza los 20 millones de euros.

En días anteriores, Santiago Morales, dirigente de Independiente del Valle, adelantó que Kendry Páez será jugador del Chelsea en el Sports Summit que se llevó a cabo en São Paulo, Brasil. Este evento reunió a los representantes de varias ligas del mundo.

Kendry con 15 años debutó en la primera división de nuestro balompié y fue en el estadio La Cocha de Latacunga ante Mushuc Runa, donde anotó un gol en la victoria de su equipo 3-1.

El mediocampista también anotó dos goles en el Sudamericano Sub 17. La mini tri quedó en segundo lugar y clasificó al Mundial de esta categoría. Además, fue convocado con la tri para disputar el Mundial Sub 20, en este torneo anotó un gol y asistió en dos ocasiones.

Temas
Deportes
Fútbol
transferencias
Independiente del Valle
Chelsea
Kendry Paez
Ecuador
Noticias
