Fútbol Internacional
17 dic 2024 , 11:02

Neymar: "Decidí dejar el PSG porque ya no era feliz allí"

Después de más de un año, Neymar, rompe el silencio sobre su salida del PSG y habla sobre su actualidad en el Al-Hilal.

   
    Archivo Neymar partido con el PSG por Ligue 1.
Por primera vez desde su controvertida salida del París Saint-Germain en 2023, Neymar reveló los detalles y sentimientos que lo llevaron a dejar el equipo francés.

En diálogo con RMC Sports, el astro brasileño no se guardó nada y habló sin filtros.

"Simplemente ya no era feliz allí. El club y el entrenador ya no querían utilizarme. Ya me lo habían dicho, así que tenía que tomar una decisión. Y me gustó la propuesta de Al Hilal", afirmó Neymar, quien actualmente milita en el equipo saudí.

Neymar, que vivió momentos de brillo en el PSG, destacó que sus mejores años deportivos se dieron en el club francés, aunque las constantes lesiones marcaron un punto amargo en su etapa.

En el PSG, Neymar registró 118 goles y 77 asistencias en 173 partidos disputados.

Sin embargo, el brasileño confesó que los últimos años en PSG estuvieron lejos de ese inicio soñado, recordando incluso la final de la Champions League en 2020 como el punto más alto.

"Los últimos dos o tres años no fueron iguales que el primero. Lo mismo le pasó a Lionel Messi. Para mí hubo una injusticia, porque siempre lo di todo en el campo", mencionó Neymar.

PRESENTE DE NEYMAR EN EL AL-HILAL

Archivo Neymar disputando partido en el fútbol árabe.
Archivo Neymar disputando partido en el fútbol árabe.

Tras su salida del PSG, Neymar sorprendió al mundo al fichar por el Al-Hilal de Arabia Saudita. Sobre su llegada al fútbol árabe, el delantero manifestó su satisfacción: "Me sorprendió mucho mi recibimiento aquí y la amabilidad de la afición. El campeonato va creciendo, nuestro equipo también, y junto a mi familia, estamos seguros de que tomamos una buena decisión".

Además, Neymar valoró el nivel de la Saudi Pro League y animó a otros jugadores a considerar esta liga emergente.

Por último, el jugador brasileño evitó dar detalles sobre los rumores que lo vinculan con un regreso al Santos, club donde debutó profesionalmente, dejando una ventana abierta sobre su futuro.

