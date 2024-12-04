Moisés Caicedo: "Estoy contento por el momento que estoy pasando en mi selección y en el Chelsea"

<b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes>Moisés Caicedo</a> </b>está viviendo una temporada espectacular tanto con Ecuador como con el <b>Chelsea</b>, donde lo ha llevado a ser nominado al mejor del mes de noviembre en la <b>Premier League</b> de Inglaterra. Esto<b></b><b></b> <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/estos-futbolistas-ecuatorianos-jugaran-mundial-de-clubes-YA8417199></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b>