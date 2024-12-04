Moisés Caicedo: "Estoy contento por el momento que estoy pasando en mi selección y en el Chelsea"

Fútbol Internacional
04 dic 2024 , 09:58

Moisés Caicedo analizó su momento deportivo tanto en la selección ecuatoriana como en el Chelsea.

   
    Moisés Caicedo, figura ecuatoriana.( ARCHIVO )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Kevin Verdezoto
Moisés Caicedo está viviendo una temporada espectacular tanto con Ecuador como con el Chelsea, donde lo ha llevado a ser nominado al mejor del mes de noviembre en la Premier League de Inglaterra.

"Estoy contento por el momento que estoy pasando en mi Selección y en el Chelsea, por cómo estoy yo. Siempre quiero estar al 100 por ciento para ayudar a mi equipo de cualquier manera. Estoy disfrutando este momento", dijo Caicedo a SportsCenter.

Lea: Estos son los futbolistas ecuatorianos que jugarán el Mundial de Clubes

Caicedo viene de brillar con la tricolor, donde fue clave en la histórica victoria por 1-0 sobre Colombia por las Eliminatorias, llevando a Ecuador al tercer lugar de la tabla de posiciones, esto sumado a que se convirtió en padre por primera vez.

Sobre su adaptación, Caicedo sabe la grandeza del Chelsea: "La presión es otra aquí, primero te tienes que adaptar a todos los compañeros y a lo que quiere el entrenador. Las cosas me costaron un poco porque llevaba la presión de ser el nuevo Kanté. A mí me afectó mucho eso, pero cuando lo dejé atrás empecé a ayudar a mi equipo y ha demostrar que valgo lo que pagaron por mi pase".

Profundizando en su posición, Caicedo resaltó la relación que sostiene con Enzo Fernández y Roméo Lavia: "el entrenador (Enzo Maresca) sabe que tiene grandes jugadores en el mediocampo y trata de aprovecharlos al máximo. Tenemos buena relación y estamos contentos por lo que estamos haciendo juntos. Enzo está haciendo las cosas muy bien y eso es muy bueno para él, que siga así. Es un jugador muy importante para nosotros, nos ayuda mucho en cada partido y Romeo, igual. Estoy muy contento por lo que estamos haciendo, todo el grupo lo está".

Caicedo dedicó unas palabras a sus compatriotas Piero Hincapié y Willian Pacho, quienes también están brillando con luz propia en Europa: "se siente muy lindo estar en casa y saber que un amigo ecuatoriano va a jugar Champions o la Europa League. Y que jueguen en equipos grandes es lo mejor, siempre soñamos eso, esa es la meta y por qué no ganarla. Cada vez que los veo, me da orgullo verlos y que la gente diga que hay ecuatorianos en las mejores ligas. Estamos impulsando a los más jóvenes a que se sigan esforzando".

"Desde pequeño me gustaba ver la Premier. El futbol es muy rápido, muy dinámico, tiene todo. Siempre fue mi sueño venir acá, Chelsea es el club que admiré desde muy chico. Estoy adaptado totalmente a la Premier, hay que seguir así, demostrando cada partido para que la gente siga viendo al mismo Moisés y que sepan que no tengo techo. Quiero seguir esforzándome muchísimo para que la gente vea de qué estoy hecho. Trato de hacer lo mejor en cada entrenamiento", terminó.

