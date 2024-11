Most impactful* @ChelseaFC players of the season ⚡️

🥇 #ColePalmer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 89.7

🥈 #MaloGusto 🇫🇷 88.0

🥉 #MoisesCaicedo 🇪🇨 87.1

4⃣ #MarcCucurella 🇪🇸 5⃣ #NoniMadueke 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

* As per @CIES_Football 🤓 Performance Index powered by @Wyscout 🤝 pic.twitter.com/DJsdGCK6Ku