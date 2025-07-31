Fútbol Internacional
31 jul 2025 , 09:43

La millonaria oferta del Olympique de Marsella al Club Brujas por Joel Ordóñez

El Club Brujas ya negocia la salida de Joel Ordóñez al Olympique de Marsella. El defensor ecuatoriano incluso ya no entrenó con el cuadro belga.

   
    Joel Ordóñez no entrena con el Club Brujas.( Redes sociales )
El futuro de Joel Ordóñez parece aclararse en los próximos días para el inicio de agosto, pues el Olympique de Marsella se posiciona como favorito para contratar al defensor ecuatoriano.

El jugador de 21 años despertó el interés de varios clubes europeos, pero el equipo francés ya alista una millonaria oferta para la contratación del defensor.

Incluso, Ordóñez no entrenó este jueves 31 de julio con sus compañeros; mientras el Brujas y Marsella negocian su traspaso, según información del periodista Chobo Álvarez.

La millonaria oferta del Olympique de Marsella por Joel Ordóñez

La primera propuesta del cuadro francés a los belga ronda los USD 34 millones para contratar al ecuatoriano, pero aún siguen en conversaciones.

Joel Ordóñez informó a la directiva del Club Brujas que jugará en el Olympique de Marsella.
Joel Ordóñez informó a la directiva del Club Brujas que jugará en el Olympique de Marsella. ( Redes sociales )

Sin embargo, Joel ya ha informado a la directiva belga que quiere jugar en el Marsella para la próxima temporada, a pesar de otros clubes.

El defensor no jugará el próximo partido de la Liga de Bélgica, después de que salió expulsado en el último encuentro del Brujas al anotar un gol.

Hace pocas semanas, Ordóñez quedó campeón de la Supercopa belga al vencer 2-1 al Union Saint-Gilloise.

