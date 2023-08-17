Fútbol Internacional
17 ago 2023 , 09:46

Messi, Haaland y De Bruyne, candidatos a mejor jugador de la temporada 22/23 de la UEFA

EFE

La organización también anunció a los aspirantes a mejor entrenador.

    Imagen de archivo de Lionel Messi en su primer partido, empezando como suplente, en el Inter Miami.( EFE )

El argentino Lionel Messi, hasta el curso pasado en el PSG y ahora en el Inter Miami, el belga Kevin de Bruyne y el noruego Erling Haaland, ambos del Manchester City, son los tres candidatos al premio a mejor jugador de la temporada 2022/23 de la UEFA.

El ganador se dará a conocer el próximo jueves 31 de agosto en el Grimaldi Forum de Mónaco durante el sorteo de la composición de los grupos de la Champions League 2023/24, informó el organismo continental.

Manchester City derrotó en penales al Sevilla y logró su primera Supercopa de Europa

Esta terna es la selección definitiva de un jurado compuesto por los entrenadores de los clubes que jugaron la fase de grupos de las competiciones europeas la pasada campaña, junto a los entrenadores de las selecciones absolutas masculinas y un grupo de periodistas.

Los otros jugadores que recibieron votos fueron el alemán Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Barcelona, 129 puntos), el español Rodri Hernández (Manchester City, 110), el francés Kylian Mbappe (PSG, 82), el croata Luka Modric (Real Madrid, 33), el también croata Marcelo Brozovic (Inter/Al-Nassr, 20), el inglés Declan Rice (West Ham/Arsenal, 14), el argentino Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/Liverpool, 12) y el español Jesús Navas (Sevilla, 6).

Moisés Caicedo ya entrenó con el Chelsea y podría debutar el domingo

Los aspirantes a mejor entrenador de la campaña son el español Josep Guardiola (Manchester City), ganador de la Liga de Campeones y de la Supercopa de Europa, y los italianos Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan) y Luciano Spalletti (Nápoles).

El resto de técnicos que recibieron votos fueron Roberto de Zerbi (Brighton, 70 puntos), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal, 67), Zlatko Dalic (selección Croacia, 49), José Luis Mendilíbar (Sevilla, 28), Didier Deschamps (Francia, 26), David Moyes (West Ham, 22) y Franck Haise (Lens, 11).

Los nominados a mejor jugadora y entrenadora del año de la UEFA se anunciarán la próxima semana.

