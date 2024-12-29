Fútbol Internacional
29 dic 2024 , 11:43

Manchester City venció al Leicester City y cortó su mala racha en la Premier League

El Manchester City superó por 2-0 al Leicester City por el partido 500 de Pep Guardiola en el equipo.

   
    Manchester City venció por 2-0 al Leicester City.
El Manchester City volvió a la victoria, tras conseguir un triunfo por 2-0 ante Leicester City en la Premier League por la fecha 19.

Antes de este sábado, sus registros trazaban su momento: una victoria en sus últimos trece partidos, un triunfo en las nueve jornadas más recientes de la Premier, cinco duelos seguidos sin ganar como visitante y cuatro encuentros consecutivos sin gol de Erling Haaland.

Foden soltó un zurdazo, Stolarczyk no la atrapó y Savinho marcó el gol al minuto 21 para darles la ventaja.

El City se sostuvo por su portero Stefan Ortega, quien fue su figura, y evitó en varias ocasiones que les empaten el encuentro.

Pep Guardiola lleva 500 partidos en el Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola lleva 500 partidos en el Manchester City.

El alivio fue el 0-2 de Erling Haaland. Un testarazo, tras un gran centro de Savinho para liquidar el juego.

En el partido 500 de Guardiola con el City, con 355 victorias. Llegó en 2016 y ganó 18 títulos con el club.

Al acabar esta fecha, el cuadro de Pep acabará en la quinta posición con 31 puntos.

