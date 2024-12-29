Manchester City venció al Leicester City y cortó su mala racha en la Premier League

El <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/manchester-city target=_blank>Manchester City</a> volvió a la victoria</b>, tras conseguir un triunfo por 2-0 ante Leicester City en la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/premier-league target=_blank>Premier League</a> por la fecha 19. Antes de este sábado, sus registros trazaban su momento: <b>una</b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/video-jugadores-chacaritas-fc-amenazados-grupo-criminal-perder-partidos-KM8538639 target=_blank></a> <b></b>