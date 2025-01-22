Fútbol Internacional
El AC Milan ultima la llegada del defensa inglés Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker firmará un contrato con el AC Milan hasta junio de 2027

   
    Kyle Walker luce la camiseta de la selección de Inglaterra( Foto: Internet )
El AC Milan prepara la inminente llegada a Italia del lateral derecho inglés Kyle Walker, procedente del Manchester City como refuerzo del carril derecho 'rossonero'.

Los clubes, según informaron este miércoles los medios locales, aceleraron en las últimas horas las conversaciones y encontraron el acuerdo definitivo para completar la operación. El arribo del jugador a la ciudad de Milán (norte) está previsto que sea este mismo jueves.

La operación, según las mencionadas fuentes, se cerrará con el Manchester City con la fórmula de cesión hasta final de temporada y derecho de compra 'rossonero' en verano por una cifra cercana a los 5 millones.

Walker reforzará de esta manera una de las posiciones más débiles del equipo que ahora entrena, el luso Sérgio Conceição, con el brasileño Emerson Royal y el italiano Davide Calabria, muy lejos de ser laterales derechos de nivel para un equipo que busca competir por títulos.

Después de superar reconocimiento médico y firmar el contrato, el inglés se pondrá a las órdenes de Conceicao y podría debutar en un gran partido el próximo 2 de febrero, en un 'Derby della Madonnina' ante el Inter, máximo rival.

