18 dic 2024 , 06:42

Félix Torres, entre los 10 jugadores con más minutos disputados a nivel mundial en el 2024

El Centro Internacional de Estudios del Deporte (CIES) publicó una lista de los 10 jugadores con más minutos disputados a nivel de clubes y selecciones del año, ubicando a Félix Torres en el octavo lugar.

   
    Félix Torres, defensa ecuatoriano.( ARCHIVO )
El zaguero central ecuatoriano Félix Torres, es uno de los 10 jugadores con más minutos disputados en sus clubes y selecciones este año, hasta el 15 de diciembre, según un informe del Centro Internacional de Estudios del Deporte (CIES).

Torres aparece en el octavo lugar con 5369 minutos divididos entre el Corinthians (Brasil) y la selección ecuatoriana de fútbol.

Lea: Félix Torres no ha jugado las últimas fechas del Brasileirao con el Corinthians

El defensor tricolor es uno de los pilares en la estructura del Timao, jugando 22 partidos del Brasileirao. Sin embargo, Torres no ha sido convocado para las últimas fechas del Brasileirao, pues el Corinthians no lo ha llevado ni al banco de suplentes, debido a una lesión muscular.

La lista es comandada por el francés Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona), el colombiano Jhon Arias (Fluminense) y el uruguayo Fede Valverde (Real Madrid).

La lista de los diez futbolistas con más minutos del año son los siguientes:

  • .1. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) 5.872 minutos
  • .2. Jhon Arias (Fluminense) 5.599 minutos
  • .3. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) 5.573 minutos
  • .4. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) 5.523 minutos
  • .5. Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) 5.449 minutos
  • .6. Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) 5.447 minutos
  • .7. David Hancko (Feyenoord) 5.377 minutos
  • .8. Félix Torres (Corinthians) 5.369 minutos
  • .9. Joe Rondon (Leeds United) 5.276 minutos
  • .10. William Saliba (Arsenal) 5.264 minutos.
