Fútbol Internacional
22 ago 2024 , 12:25

Fecha, hora y dónde ver el Paris Saint Germain de William Pacho en la Ligue 1

William Pacho jugará su segundo partido oficial con el PSG por la Ligue 1 y buscará repetir su nivel.

   
    William Pacho debutará con el PSG en el Parque de los Príncipes.( Redes sociales )
El Paris Saint Germain tendrá la segunda fecha de la Ligue 1 y William Pacho puede volver a tener actividad para disputar un nuevo encuentro oficial con el PSG.

El ecuatoriano tuvo una destacada participación en su debut con el conjunto parisino, ante Le Havre, en la victoria por 4-1, algo que llamó la atención de Luis Enrique y puede asegurar su puesto en el once titular.

Pacho tuvo su buen juego el pasado viernes 16 de agosto, por lo que ingresó al equipo ideal de la fecha y espera repetirlo para la segunda jornada de la Ligue 1.

Lea más: ¿Jugadores de Emelec serán convocados a la selección? Esto dijo Francisco Egas

Fecha, hora y dónde ver el Paris Saint Germain de William Pacho en la Ligue 1

Este viernes 23 de agosto, el PSG enfrenta al Montpellier a las 13:45 (hora de Ecuador). El encuentro será el debut de Pacho en el Parque de los Príncipes.

William Pacho tendrá su segundo partido oficial con el PSG.
William Pacho tendrá su segundo partido oficial con el PSG. ( Redes sociales )

Los hinchas del equipo parisino que quieran seguir el encuentro y al futbolista ecuatoriano pueden ver el partido por Espn 4 y Disney+.

Lea más: Gonzalo Plata ya tiene conversaciones con el Flamengo, asegura la prensa de Brasil

El estratega del PSG, Luis Enrique, habló de Pacho y mencionó que “es complicado jugar de defensor central en nuestro equipo, porque les exigimos que tienen que hacer muchas cosas con el balón”, expresó.

Este sería el tercer partido de William, después de jugar un amistoso en la pretemporada ante el Leipzig y ante Le Havre en Ligue 1.

