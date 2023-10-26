Fútbol Internacional
26 oct 2023 , 15:07

Europa League: Ángelo Preciado salió lesionado en el empate de su equipo contra el Rangers

Fernando Guevara

Sparta Praga empató 0-0 contra el Rangers por la tercera fecha del Grupo C de la Europa League

    Angelo Preciado en un partido contra el Sparta Praga( Foto: Internet )
Este jueves 26 de octubre, el Sparta Praga se enfrentó al Rangers por la tercera fecha del Grupo C de la Europa League. Este cotejo terminó empatado 0-0. Ángelo Preciado fue titular, mientras que José Cifuentes observó el partido desde el banquillo.

Al minuto 27, Preciado sintió una molestia y fue reemplazado, en su lugar ingresó Tomas Wiesner. El lateral derecho no fue tomado en cuenta por parte del entrenador Brian Priske en el partido contra Ceské Budejovice por la liga local.

Todavía no hay un parte oficial por medio del club. En principio, se trataría de una lesión muscular, lo que podría poner en peligro su presencia para los duelos de Ecuador ante Venezuela y Chile.

El Sparta Praga y el Rangers igualaron sin goles y dieron vía libre al Betis para asaltar el liderato del Grupo C de la Europa League, tras ganar al Aris Limassol en Chipre.

Ninguno fue capaz de marcar en el Epet Arena y ambos fueron superados en la tabla por el representante español, que sumó los tres puntos ante el Aris y consiguió su segunda victoria en el torneo.

Ambos tienen una victoria, una derrota y un empate y quedan ahora a dos puntos del Betis, líder del Grupo C.

