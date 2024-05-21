Fútbol Internacional
21 may 2024 , 12:13

Erling Haaland gana su segunda bota de oro y de forma consecutiva

La bota de oro en la Premier League se otorga al goleador de la temporada, indiscutiblemente Haaland obtuvo su segundo galardón sellando como campeón con el Manchester City.

    Haaland con La Bota de Oro. (Redes sociales)
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
El Manchester City de Pep Guardiola sumó su cuarto título de Premier League de forma consecutiva, hecho nunca antes visto en aquella liga, registrando un total de seis campeonatos en la liga máxima de Inglaterra.

Haaland no se queda atrás y también marca un hecho histórico con respecto a la obtención de la Bota de Oro, ubicándose en un selecto grupo de jugadores que lo habían logrado por segunda vez consecutiva.

A la lista que se suma el delantero noruego, ya registraba jugadores como, el francés Thierry Henry, el neerlandés Robin van Persie, y el egipcio Mohamed Salah.

El trofeo de la Bota de Oro se otorga al goleador de la temporada de Premier League. Al término de la temporada 2023/24, Haaland obtuvo se segundo galardón por anotar 27 goles, dejando en segunda posición a Cole Palmer del Chelsea con 22 tantos.

Haaland junto a Foden con el trofeo de la Premier League. (Cuenta X @ManCityES)
Números de Haaland en esta temporada de Premier League:

