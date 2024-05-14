Fútbol Internacional
14 may 2024 , 09:45

Enzo Fernández: "Estuve jugando ocho meses con dolores, tuve que operarme, estaba perjudicando a mi equipo"

Redacción

Enzo Fernández reconoció en una entrevista, haber jugado mucho tiempo con molestias, por lo que tomó la decisión de operarse debido a sus problemas inguinales.

    Su vuelta estaría prevista para finales de mayo del 2024.
Los jugadores del Chelsea aquejaron muchos problemas involucrados con lesiones a lo largo de la temporada 2023/24 en Europa. Una de sus bajas más importantes fue la del argentino, Enzo Fernández, la dupla del ecuatoriano Moisés Caicedo en la mitad de la cancha de Los Blues.

En una entrevista con el periodista argentino, Christian Martin, para la cadena internacional D Sports, Enzo Fernández brindó detalles de su paso por el Chelsea y capítulos de su vida, así como sus problemas físicos que lo dejaron fuera de las canchas.

Le podría interesar: La ausencia de Enzo Fernández trae una mejor versión de Moisés Caicedo en el Chelsea

En su proceso de recuperación, Enzo señaló que jugó varios partidos durante ocho meses con molestias e inyecciones, donde decidió operarse para evitar que el problema se agrande y no pueda perjudicar a su equipo involuntariamente.

Enzo se operó a causa de una hernia inguinal que lo venía molestando durante mucho tiempo.

Además, hizo mención al arribo del actual estratega, su compatriota Mauricio Pochettino, "cuando Mauricio llegó, le dio orden e identidad al equipo, la idea de trabajo era diferente, cambió todo y fue positivo para el grupo, volviéndolo más serio y trabajador"

Le podría interesar: El fantasma de las lesiones en el Chelsea de Pochettino

En adición, confesó que está avanzando muy bien en su proceso de recuperación, encontrándose bien y sintiéndose ansioso por la Copa América.

