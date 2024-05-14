Enzo Fernández: "Estuve jugando ocho meses con dolores, tuve que operarme, estaba perjudicando a mi equipo"

Los jugadores del <b>Chelsea</b> aquejaron muchos <b>problemas</b> involucrados con <b>lesiones</b> a lo largo de la temporada <b>2023/24</b> en Europa. Una de sus bajas más importantes fue la del argentino, <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/enzo-fernandez-se-opera-de-una-hernia-previo-a-la-copa-america-EY7230024 target=_blank>Enzo Fernández</a></b>, la<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/moises-caicedo-luce-su-nuevo-look-pelear-puesto-torneo-europeo-DI7309588 target=_blank></a></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/ausencia-enzo-fernandez-mejor-version-moises-caicedo-NB7289492 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/fantasma-de-las-lesiones-en-chelsea-de-pochettino-MB7289952 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b>