Fútbol Internacional
26 jun 2023 , 18:26

Enner Valencia desató una locura en su presentación como jugador del Inter de Porto Alegre

user placeholder

Fernando Guevara

El debut de Enner Valencia con la camiseta del Inter de Porto Alegre podría darse el sábado 1 de julio ante Cruzeiro, en el partido por la fecha 13 del Brasileirao.

  • Enner Valencia desató una locura en su presentación como jugador del Inter de Porto Alegre
    Enner Valencia, nuevo jugador del Inter de Porto Alegre
Fuente:
Registro

Inter de Porto Alegre realizó un magno evento para presentar a su estrella: el ecuatoriano Enner Valencia. El máximo artillero del combinado tricolor firmó por tres temporadas y buscará replicar, y porque no, superar lo logrado con su anterior equipo, Fenerbahce.

El delantero ecuatoriano fue presentando oficialmente en el estadio Gigantinho, que cuenta con capacidad para unas 15.000 personas, en un evento donde el rojo, el color principal del equipo, predominó.

Banderas, bengalas e instrumentos musicales se hicieron presentes en la bienvenida de Enner, quien estuvo acompañado por su familia y su representante, además arropado por la afición que sueña ganar la Copa Libertadores con el ecuatoriano como figura.

Al grito de “Enner Valencia... Enner Valencia”, saltó el ecuatoriano a la tarima que armó el club para su presentación, donde agradeció las muestras de cariño de los aficionados.

LEA: Enner Valencia fue recibido por una multitud de hinchas del Inter de Porto Alegre

Quote

“Estoy muy feliz, en verdad me encuentro muy emocionado por todo lo que estoy viviendo estos días en acá en el Inter, espero contribuir con todo ese cariño en los partidos dentro del campo de juego y darles muchas alegrías a toda la afición colorada”, dijo Enner en su presentación.

El ecuatoriano viene de disputar dos encuentros amistosos con su selección, donde anotó dos goles. Uno a Bolivia y el otro tanto fue a Costa Rica. Valencia dejó el Fernerbahce para jugar en una de las ligas más competitivas del mundo, como lo es la brasileña.

Además, el delantero con el Fernerbahce marcó 33 goles en 22 partidos disputados. Enner, de 33 años, buscará escribir su propia historia en la liga brasileña.

El debut de Valencia con la camiseta del Inter de Porto Alegre podría darse el sábado 1 de julio ante Cruzeiro, en el partido por la fecha 13 del Brasileirao.


Temas
Deportes
Fútbol
Brasil
Enner Valencia
Inter de Porto Alegre
Ecuador
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas