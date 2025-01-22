Fútbol Internacional
PSG remonta y deja al Manchester City en puestos de eliminación en la Champions League

El PSG derrotó 4-2 al Manchester City con la presencia del ecuatoriano Willian Pacho que brilló en los 90 minutos de juego.

   
El PSG derrotó 4-2 al Manchester City por la Champions League. Los parisinos se mantiene en puestos de repechaje, mientras que los ciudadanos tienen un pie fuera.

Iniciado el partido en París, el PSG intentó imponer condiciones contra un Manchester City que fue perdiendo la posesión del balón y tuvo que contragolpear, algo que no se le ve bien al estilo de Pep Guardiola.

El PSG tuvo el gol por medio de Achraf Hakimi pero el VAR terminó anulando por fuera de juego.

Por su parte, Willian Pacho se mostró solvente en lo defensivo, pudiendo controlar al noruego Erling Haaland que nunca estuvo cómodo.

Pese a la superioridad, el PSG no pudo traducirlo en goles y dejó con vida al City hasta el entretiempo en la capital francesa.

Los goles llegaron en la segunda mitad. Los ciudadanos realizaron variantes ofensivas y encontró la efectividad pese a no tener el balón en sus pies.

Jack Grealish puso el 1-0 en apenas 5 minutos de juego, dando un golpe que el PSG no lo vio llegar y sucumbió en el 2-0 gracias a Erling Haaland que aprovechó un rebote.

Sin embargo, el PSG pudo responder gracias a la individualidad de Bradley Barcola que desbordó por su banda para luego asistir a Ousmane Dembélé y poner el 1-2 al minuto 56.

Con el descuento, el PSG creció y presionó hasta forzar el 2-2 con un Barcola clave para pescar un rebote y mandar el balón al fondo de las redes en 60 minutos.

En el mejor momento del PSG, llegó el gol para firmar la remontada. João Neves aprovechó el descuido en la pelota parada de la zaga del Manchester City y pudo cabecear y poner el 3-2 al 78.

En los adicionales llegó el 4-2 final por medio de Goncalo Ramos que selló el triunfo del PSG.

El marcador no se movió y con ello el PSG obtuvo una victoria clave para seguir con vida en la tabla de posiciones, mientras el City está en puestos de eliminación.

